'We are living in a banana republic': Donald Trump Jr claims his father's third indictment is because he leads in polls

Trump Jr denounced the prosecution of his father, former President Donald Trump, for charges relating to interference in the 2020 election. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump Jr has slammed prosecutors after his father's third indictment - saying that it was motivated by the former president's lead in Republican primary polls.

Mr Trump, who is the first former US President to face federal criminal prosecution, has been federally charged four times in relation to his actions after the 2020 presidential election and the subsequent riot at the US Capitol Building.

His eldest son, Donald Jr, claimed on Newsmax that his father's newest indictment was "because he's leading in the polls".

Business magnate Trurmp Jr told the far-right networks that"they're afraid of him becoming president and dismantling the uni-party, dismantling the deep state.

Don Jr went into bat for his father as the former president's legal troubles stack up. Picture: Getty

Trump Jr made a link between the former president's indictments and damaging revelations about the Biden family - including about his son Hunter.

He added: "We're living in a banana republic! I don't believe in this level of coincidence anymore."

Mr Trump denies any wrongdoing in two previous indictments - and is expected to do so in the case also.

Reuters reported that there were six unnamed co-conspirators.

The investigation into attempts to subvert the 2020 election is being led by special counsel Jack Smith.

Before his latest indictment, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President, me, at 5:00 P.M.

President Donald Trump is facing prison if convicted for the four charges brought against him in his third indictment. Picture: Getty

"Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long? Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!"

The Justice Department previously unsealed an indictment charging Mr Trump with 37 felony counts, 31 relating to the wilful retention of national defence information in Florida - also brought by Jack Smith.

Other charges include conspiracy to commit obstruction and false statements.

Around 13,000 documents were seized in raids on Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida nearly one year ago.

Pictures released by the Justice Department show dozens of boxes stacked into Mr Trump's property in Florida, including several in a bathroom.