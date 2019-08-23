Bank Holiday Travel: Delays To Several Train Services

23 August 2019, 16:56

Cancellations and delays are expected this bank holiday weekend
Cancellations and delays are expected this bank holiday weekend. Picture: PA

Rail travellers have been warned to expect severe delays across multiple networks.

People hoping to travel on the trains this bank holiday weekend have been told that there will be disruptions to many of the rail services.

London's King's Cross will be closed this bank holiday weekend.

London North Eastern Railway have issued a "do not travel warning" for the route between London and Scotland.

The line between London and Peterborough will be closed completely on Saturday and Sunday, as well as the line to Cambridge.

The decisions are likely to cause huge disruptions for people travelling to Reading festival and the Ashes.

Network Rail is carrying out 448 engineering projects over the weekend.

A reduced timetable will be used on the West Coast Main Line because of engineering work near Milton Keynes, with two out of four lines closed.

Virgin Trains services will be down to one per hour on most routes, and services between London Euston and Holyhead will run between Crewe and Holyhead only. On Sunday there will be two trains per hour between London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly.

East Midlands Railway services will be replaced by buses between Nottingham and Lincoln and also between Newark North Gate and Lincoln on Saturday and Sunday.

All Grand Central services on Saturday and Sunday will be cancelled and Hull Trains services will be diverted to run to and from London St Pancras International.

