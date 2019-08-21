Bank Holiday Travel: King's Cross Station Closed

King's Cross travel will be affected by the East Coast upgrade. Picture: PA

Passengers are urged not to travel as King's Cross will be closed for engineering works over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The planned engineering works are part of the East Coast upgrade.

It's a £1.2bn upgrade plan, set to create capacity for up to 10,000 extra seats a day on long-distance services.

Here is the information you need about how the major engineering works will affect your bank holiday travel:

Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th August

The following services will NOT be running:

- No Great Northern or Thameslink services between London King’s Cross / London St Pancras and Peterborough

- No Great Northern or Thameslink services between London King’s Cross / London St Pancras and Cambridge

- No Great Northern service between Moorgate and Welwyn Garden City / Hertford North / Watton-at-Stone

- LNER will run a very limited service from Scotland and the north of England to Peterborough.

For essential travel there will be a limited replacement bus service and tickets will be valid on the alternative bus and rail routes.

- London Kings Cross station will be CLOSED and LNER trains will not run between Peterborough, Stevenage and London

- Great Northern trains WILL run between Cambridge and King's Lynn

Monday 26th August: Bank Holiday

Trains will be running, but the service will be reduced:

- Reduced service on Great Northern & Thameslink services to/from London King’s Cross

- Reduced service on Great Northern services to/from Moorgate

- Reduced service on Thameslink services to/from St Pancras

- LNER, Hull Trains and Grand Central are also affected with reduced/retimed services