Bank Holiday Travel: King's Cross Station Closed

21 August 2019, 14:06

King's Cross travel will be affected by the East Coast upgrade
King's Cross travel will be affected by the East Coast upgrade. Picture: PA

Passengers are urged not to travel as King's Cross will be closed for engineering works over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The planned engineering works are part of the East Coast upgrade.

It's a £1.2bn upgrade plan, set to create capacity for up to 10,000 extra seats a day on long-distance services.

Here is the information you need about how the major engineering works will affect your bank holiday travel:

Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th August

The following services will NOT be running:

- No Great Northern or Thameslink services between London King’s Cross / London St Pancras and Peterborough

- No Great Northern or Thameslink services between London King’s Cross / London St Pancras and Cambridge

- No Great Northern service between Moorgate and Welwyn Garden City / Hertford North / Watton-at-Stone

- LNER will run a very limited service from Scotland and the north of England to Peterborough.

For essential travel there will be a limited replacement bus service and tickets will be valid on the alternative bus and rail routes.

- London Kings Cross station will be CLOSED and LNER trains will not run between Peterborough, Stevenage and London

- Great Northern trains WILL run between Cambridge and King's Lynn

Monday 26th August: Bank Holiday

Trains will be running, but the service will be reduced:

- Reduced service on Great Northern & Thameslink services to/from London King’s Cross 

- Reduced service on Great Northern services to/from Moorgate 

- Reduced service on Thameslink services to/from St Pancras 

- LNER, Hull Trains and Grand Central are also affected with reduced/retimed services

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

The Prime Minister has allocated £9 million to UK port towns

Government Pledges £9 Million For No-Deal Preparation At Ports

Police officer suffers severe facial injuries while detaining suspect in Bristol
Ryanair strike action has been blocked in Dublin

Ryanair Irish Strike Action Blocked By Dublin High Court

Boris Johnson's Brexit approach making no-deal 'far more likely', Ireland's deputy PM warns

Thousands of fare dodgers entitled to refund after mistake by train companies

The News Explained

Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings