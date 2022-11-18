Banksy encourages followers to 'help themselves' to clothes from GUESS after accusing them of stealing work

18 November 2022, 21:06

Guess on Regent Street
Guess on Regent Street. Picture: Alamy
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Street artist Banksy has encouraged his millions of followers to go and ‘help themselves’ to clothes from GUESS on Regent Street after he accused them of using his designs without permission.

Writing to his 11m Instagram followers, Banksy shared a photo of the giant window display in the flagship store, and said: “Attention all shoplifters

“Please go to GUESS on Regent Street.

“They’ve helped themselves to my artwork without asking, how can it be wrong for you to do the same to their clothes?”

It comes after GUESS collaborated with Brandalised earlier this month, unveiling a display featuring Banksy’s Flower Thrower graffiti and clothes they’re selling with his images on.

The company said the collection was created in collaboration with Brandalised, which licenses designs by graffiti artists.

