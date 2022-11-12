Banksy in Ukraine: New work by mystery artist appears in destroyed buildings near Kyiv

12 November 2022, 14:52

New Banksys popped up in Ukraine
New Banksys popped up in Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

New work by Banksy has popped up in a destroyed buildings in Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The elusive artist made an image of a figure similar to judo enthusiast Vladimir Putin being thrown to the ground by a small boy.

Another work depicts a gymnast vaulting over rubble in a ruined structure in Borodyanka, a town near Kyiv.

Other Banksys to emerge include one of two children using a tank trap as a seesaw and one of a gymnast waving a ribbon while she wears a neck brace.

Banksy posted the gymnast vaulting mural on his Instagram profile on Friday, simply captioning it "Borodyanka, Ukraine".

It has been liked more than a million times.

Read more: Fears Putin could unleash 'water apocalypse' on liberated Kherson after chunks of key dam 'deliberately destroyed'

Borodyanka bore the brunt of Russia's failed attack on Kyiv in the early part of the invasion.

The town spent weeks under occupation, like other settlements around the capital, before the attack on Kyiv failed and Russia was forced into a humiliating retreat.

Banksy’s art comes at a pivotal time for Ukraine’s fight back against Russia.

One image shows a gymnast waving a ribbon
One image shows a gymnast waving a ribbon. Picture: Getty
One image appears to show a Putin-figure being thrown to the ground by a boy
One image appears to show a Putin-figure being thrown to the ground by a boy. Picture: Getty

It has retaken Kherson, the only provincial capital Moscow managed to capture since the invasion began in February.

But there are fears about damage to a dam up the Dnipro river, with a Kremlin propaganda outlet having previously warned Russia could unleash “grandiose water apocalypse” upon Ukrainian forces in the area.

Social media is full of videos and photos from Kherson showing jubilant residents coming out to welcome liberating soldiers with Ukrainian flags, lining the streets as they enter the city.

