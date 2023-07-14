'Life feels really good right now': Barbara Windsor's widower Scott Mitchell finds love again with EastEnders actress

14 July 2023, 11:56

Scott Mitchell with Barbara Windsor (l) and Tanya Franks (r)
Scott Mitchell with Barbara Windsor (l) and. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Barbara Windsor's widower Scott Mitchell has found love again three years on after her death with EastEnders actress Tanya Franks.

Carry On star Dame Barbara who starred as Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders died in December 2020, aged 83, following a seven-year battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Scott, 60, and Tanya, 55, who played drug addict prostitute Rainie Cross on the soap, made their relationship official earlier this month while on holiday in Greece.

The recruitment consultant said: "Life feels really good right now and we are enjoying some special time together."

Scott and Tanya are in the early stages of dating, having forged a close friendship over the years while worked together to raise awareness about Alzheimer's with 'Bab's Army'.

Scott Mitchell with Barbara Windsor
Scott Mitchell with Barbara Windsor. Picture: Alamy
Tanya Franks
Tanya Franks. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Tributes pour in for Dame Barbara Windsor after her death aged 83

Read More: Barbara Windsor’s ex-husband Ronnie Knight who was jailed for £6million robbery dies aged 89

Alzheimers is close to Tanya's heart as she also ran in honour of her step-father Derek.

In 2019, Scott ran the London Marathon alongside Tanya and raised thousands Alzheimer's Research UK in Barbara's memory.

A source told The Sun, Scott is "truly happy".

They said: "Scott has found love again with Tanya and is truly happy.  His and Barbara's friends are delighted he's found someone to share his life with.

"It's fairly early days but Scott is cautiously now looking forward to the future. They made the decision to update their wider circles while on holiday in Greece and everyone was over the moon.

"There is so much friendship and respect between them both and they're taking things slowly."

Tanya made her EastEnders debut as Rainie back in 2007 and signed a full-time contract in 2018. Her last appearance on the soap was in June last year.

Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014 and kept her fight with the illness private for four years.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mother's heartbreaking tears for Nottingham attack victim Barnaby Webber at his funeral

'One day the dawn will break for us': Mother of Nottingham attack victim sobs during emotional address at her son's funeral
Sadiq Khan is considering a new pay-per-mile scheme for the capital.

‘He’ll shut London down’: MPs slam Sadiq Khan as he draws up plans for pay-per-mile scheme on London roads

Kevin Spacey is being cross-examined during his sex assault trial at Southwark Crown court

Kevin Spacey slams sexual assault allegation as ‘absolute b*****ks’ in fiery court clash

India Lunar Mission

India launches spacecraft on mission to the moon

Vladimir Putin

Putin ‘offered Wagner mercenaries the option to keep operating as a single unit’

The Oppenheimer cast walked out of the film's Leicester Square Premiere

Moment Oppenheimer's star-studded cast walk out or premiere on strike as acting unions bring the industry to a halt

Brits have resorted to pulling their teeth out with their bare hands as they struggle to get dental help

Desperate patients rip out teeth with bare hands and resort to glueing replacements in NHS dentist crisis

Junior doctors are returning to the picket line today - as the government urges them to accept a six per cent pay offer

Back on the picket line: Junior doctors’ strike enters second day after union rejects 6% ‘final offer’

Dr Ohad Einav and Ziv Asa with 12-year-old Suleiman Hassan at Hadassah Medical Center after they reattached his head

Doctors re-attach boy’s head after he was ‘internally decapitated’ while riding his bike

Vladimir Putin

Putin says Wagner mercenary group ‘doesn’t exist’ as it has no legal basis

Ms Coles woke up with a totally new accent

English woman who suddenly woke up with a Welsh accent appeals for medical help

Staff fought back against the thugs

Have-a-go heroes fight back against machete-wielding robbers during designer store raid

OpenAI FTC Investigation

US watchdog probes ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues

Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley died of complications after weight loss surgery, coroner says

More people are performing dental procedures at home as the NHS struggles to cope with demand

Alarming scale of DIY home dentistry in UK revealed as desperate patients ‘pull their own teeth with pliers’

Aspartame is found in thousands of everyday products including Diet Coke

Diet Coke and other drinks are safe as long as you don’t drink 14 cans per day, says WHO after aspartame cancer fears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Europe is sweltering in what is set to become the hottest weather ever recorded

Europe set to see 'hottest temperatures ever recorded' within days as deadly 48C Cerberus heatwave intensifies
Mother Priscilla Presley led the tributes to her daughter, who died aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley died from a 'small bowel obstruction': Elvis' daughter's cause of death revealed
Johnson can't remember his old iPhone passcode

Boris Johnson's friend says 'government has its own PIN' for ex-PM's iPhone amid claims he forgot his password
Doctors have been urged to accept the pay offer

Doctors urged to accept pay rise and end strikes, as union chief says more walkouts are very likely
Trump Columnist Lawsuit

US Justice Department urges judge not to postpone Trump documents trial

Mississippi Flash Flooding

People rescued from homes as rapid rainfall causes flash floods in Mississippi

California-Otter Vs Surfers

Wildlife officials search for sea otter harassing surfers in California

Another deadly heatwave is set to hit Europe

First Cerberus, now Charon: Brits' holiday warning as next 'hellish' heatwave strikes Europe, with temperatures hitting 47C
Israel Politics

Thousands protest against Netanyahu government outside US offices in Tel Aviv

Legislators push each other as a brawl breaks out in Kosovo’s parliament in Pristina

Brawl erupts in Kosovo parliament during PM’s speech

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of York opened up about Prince Andrew's handling of grief on a podcast.

'The grief comes in tidal waves': Sarah Ferguson reveals Prince Andrew is 'lonely' after parents' deaths
Dele Alli has been backed by Prince William

'Brave and inspirational': Prince William backs footballer Dele Alli after he reveals he was sexually abused aged six
The Duke of York faces having his access to the Balmoral estate affected.

Prince Andrew may be excluded from another royal estate amid ongoing dispute with King Charles over Royal Lodge

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary
Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps
This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more
Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
Tom Swarbrick

'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay
Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations
James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire
James was stunned by callers' theory that Brits have gone ‘soft’ and now forgotten how to protest.

James O'Brien enlightened by callers theory that we have now 'forgotten' how to protest

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit