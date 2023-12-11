Barbie and Oppenheimer rival for Golden Globe Awards as blockbusters lead 2024 nominations

11 December 2023, 15:50

Barbie (left) and Oppenheimer (right) lead the 2024 Golden Globe Award nominations
Barbie (left) and Oppenheimer (right) lead the 2024 Golden Globe Award nominations. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Barbie and Oppenheimer are taking their big-screen rivalry into the awards season, as both films rival one another at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Both blockbusters scored big nominations ahead of the awards ceremony early next year, with Barbie securing nine nominations and Oppenheimer winning eight.

Greta Gerwig has also got a nod for best director of a motion picture for Barbie, alongside Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan.

The two filmmakers will vie for the award alongside Bradley Cooper, who has been recognised for Maestro, and Martin Scorsese, for Killers Of The Flower Moon.

The 'Barbenheimer' films are both also nominated for best screenplay alongside Killers Of The Flower Moon, Past Lives and Poor Things.

Oppenheimer is up for best picture, alongside Maestro and Killers Of The Flower Moon, while star Cillian MurBest Pictured for best male actor in a motion picture, alongside Maestro's Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio for Flowers Of The Killer Moon, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn and All Of Us Strangers star Andrew Scott.

Leonardo Dicaprio and Lily Gladstone in Killers Of The Flower Moon (2021). Credit: Apple TV+ / Appian Way / Album
Leonardo Dicaprio and Lily Gladstone in Killers Of The Flower Moon (2021). Credit: Apple TV+ / Appian Way / Album. Picture: Alamy

Fellow Oppenheimer actor Robert Downey Jr, who won plaudits for his performance, has been recognised for best supporting male actor alongside Ryan Gosling for Barbie. Killers Of The Flower Moon star Robert De Niro, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe for Poor Things have also received a nod.

Margot Robbie has been recognised for best female actor in a musical or comedy for her starring role in Barbie, alongside Emma Stone for Poor Things, Jennifer Lawrence for No Hard Feelings and May December star Natalie Portman.

Meanwhile, three songs from the Barbie film are up for best song, including Dua Lipa's 'Dance The Night' and 'What Was I Made For?' from Billie Eilish.

Oppenheimer is also up for best original score alongside Killers Of The Flower Moon and Poor Things.

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer are also nominated in the new category of cinematic and box office achievement, alongside Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film.

Elizabeth Debicki, Will Powell, Senan West, Dominic West, 'The Crown' Season 5 (2022). Photo credit: Keith Bernstein/Netflix
Elizabeth Debicki, Will Powell, Senan West, Dominic West, 'The Crown' Season 5 (2022). Photo credit: Keith Bernstein/Netflix. Picture: Alamy

In the television category, The Crown has got the nod for best drama series alongside 1923, The Last Of Us and Succession.

Dominic West, who stars in The Crown as Prince Charles, is up for best performance by a male actor, alongside Pedro Pascal for The Last Of Us, Gary Oldman for Slow Horses and Brian Cox for Succession.

Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Diana, Princess of Wales, is nominated for best female supporting actress on TV, alongside Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso and Meryl Streep for Only Murders In The Building.

Imelda Staunton, who plays Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, is nominated for best female performance in a TV series drama, alongside Stone for The Curse, Bella Ramsey for The Last Of Us and Dame Helen Mirren for 1923.

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in a scene from 'Only Murders in the Building.' (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu via AP)
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in a scene from 'Only Murders in the Building.' (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu via AP). Picture: Alamy

Only Murders In The Building also has a good showing, with a nod for best TV series musical or comedy, as well as recognition for star Selena Gomez in best female performance in a TV series musical or comedy, alongside Elle Fanning for The Great and Ayo Edebiri for The Bear.

Meanwhile, Steve Martin and Martin Short from Only Murders In The Building are up for best male performance in a TV series musical or comedy, alongside Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis and Jeremy Allen White for The Bear.

British star Ricky Gervais has been nominated for stand-up comedy on TV for Armageddon, alongside Selective Outrage from Chris Rock, which followed the infamous Oscars 2022 slap from Will Smith.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are on January 7.

