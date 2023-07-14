Major UK bank to close down 14 more branches this year - is your local branch affected?

14 July 2023, 21:23

Barclays is closing 14 more branches this year
Barclays is closing 14 more branches this year. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Barclays has announced it will be closing 14 more bank branches this year in another blow to the UK high street.

In England, 11 branches are set to close this year, as well as two in Wales and one in Scotland.

The majority of closures are set to take place in October, though a few may not take place until the end of the year.

The banking giant had previously announced 41 bank branch closures across the UK, also to take place this year, including several more that have already closed.

Here are all the branches that will close this year:

Barclays closures include 11 in England, two in Wales and one in Scotland
Barclays closures include 11 in England, two in Wales and one in Scotland. Picture: Alamy

Chapel Street, Easingwold - 13/10/23

24 Market Place, Thirsk - 25/10/23

23 Yorkersgate, Malton - 19/10/23

The Twyn, Caerphilly - 13/10/23

42 Wellfield Road, Roath Park, Cardiff - 20/10/23

16 High Street North, Dunstable - 13/10/23

2 Market Square, Leighton Buzzard - 18/10/23

Unit 33, Arcades Shopping Centre, Ashton-under-Lyne - 13/10/23

Unit 2 Blue, Media City UK, Salford - 20/10/23

Station Road, Hoveton, Norwich - 01/12/23

3 St James Court, Whitefriars, Norwich - 27/10/23

3 Castle Street, Dumfries - 13/10/23

28 Station Road, Cuffley, Potters Bar - 13/10/23

51 High Street, Hoddesdon - 17/11/23

The closures will come after 2022 saw 132 Barclays branches close its doors for good.

Meanwhile, Barclays plans to increase the number of pop-up banking sites by 70, with 200 already set up across the country.

The bank is also opening new 'banking pods', which are temporary sites that can be moved across the country based on demand.

