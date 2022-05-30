Barclays shuts 27 more branches bringing its total closure to 103 this year

Barclays is to shut 27 more branches this year. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Barclays has announced plans to close 27 more bank branches this year pushing the tally of high street bank closures up to around 330.

The 27 branches Barclays is due to shut adds to the 63 that have already closed and the 13 it announced would be shutting in March bringing its overall closure to 103 sites.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “We continue to review and adjust our branch footprint to ensure it reflects the way that our customers are increasingly choosing to do their banking.

"We will always give 12 weeks’ notice of any branch closures, explaining the rationale for the decision, as well as highlighting alternative branches and ways to bank.

"This includes working with the local community to find different, more flexible ways for our colleagues to continue to provide local banking support, such as through pop-up presences.”

Banks say they are closing branches because a lack of footfall means it costs too much to keep many open.

They say Brits are using online banking more and physical branches less.Some communities have been left with no bank branch at all.

The full list of Barclays branches due to shut this year is: