Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66

Kevin Conroy portrayed Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Animated Series. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Kevin Conroy, the iconic voice of Batman, has died aged 66.

Diane Pershing, the voice of the DC character Poison Ivy, confirmed his death in a Facebook post on Friday, saying he would be "sorely missed" by people across the world.

"Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday," she said.

"He’s been ill for a while but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans.

"He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world."

Conroy first played Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Animated Series which aired between 1992 and 1995.

The series proved so popular with fans that he returned several times in various DC animated TV shows, films and video games, including Arkham Knight and Arkham City.

He most recently appeared in the iconic role for an episode of the live-action Batwoman series in 2019 as well as in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

Kevin Conroy voiced Batman for several animated shows. Picture: Alamy

Tributes have since poured in for the voice actor.

Conroy's co-star, Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, said in a statement: "Kevin’s warm heart, delightfully deep laugh and pure love of life will be with me forever.

"Kevin was perfection.

"He was one of my favourite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother.

"He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did.

"Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.

Conroy voiced Batman. Picture: Alamy

"Kevin was a brilliant actor. For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman.

"It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part, and the world was better for it.

"His rhythms and subtleties, tones and delivery – that all also helped inform my performance. He was the ideal partner – it was such a complementary, creative experience.

"I couldn’t have done it without him. He will always be my Batman."

Conroy was 66 years old. Picture: Alamy

Voice casting director Andrea Romanov said: "Kevin was far more than an actor whom I had the pleasure of casting and directing – he was a dear friend for 30+ years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no boundaries."

Producer Paul Dini said: "Kevin brought a light with him everywhere, whether in the recording booth giving it his all, or feeding first responders during 9/11, or making sure every fan who ever waited for him had a moment with their Batman.

"A hero in every sense of the word. Irreplaceable. Eternal."

Voice actress Tara Strong tweeted: "I don’t have the words. Not today. My heart is broken. There will never be another. He IS #Batman. #RIPLEGEND"