BBC journalist beaten and kicked by Chinese police while covering anti-lockdown protest in Shanghai

27 November 2022, 21:38 | Updated: 27 November 2022, 22:07

The BBC's Ed Lawrence was led away by police before being beaten and kicked by officers
The BBC's Ed Lawrence was led away by police before being beaten and kicked by officers. Picture: Twitter

By Adam Solomons

A BBC reporter was beaten and kicked by Chinese police officers behind closed doors after being arrested while covering an anti-lockdown protest in Shanghai.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Senior journalist and cameraman Ed Lawrence was filmed being led away and telling his colleague: "Call the consulate now."

Another video showed three officers pinning him down before lifting him up and leading him away.

British officials have reportedly spoken with Mr Lawrence, who has now been released.

A BBC spokesperson tonight told LBC: “The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai. He was held for several hours before being released.

"During his arrest, he was beaten and kicked by the police. This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist. “It is very worrying that one of our journalists was attacked in this way whilst carrying out his duties.

"We have had no official explanation or apology from the Chinese authorities, beyond a claim by the officials who later released him that they had arrested him for his own good in case he caught Covid from the crowd. We do not consider this a credible explanation.”

Police were seen pinning the cameraman to the ground
Police were seen pinning the cameraman to the ground. Picture: Twitter
The camera then zoomed out, showing Mr Lawrence on the ground
The camera then zoomed out, showing Mr Lawrence on the ground. Picture: Twitter

READ MORE: China rocked by new anti-lockdown protests and calls for President Xi Jinping to quit

Mr Lawrence is based at the corporation's Beijing bureau. He travelled to Shanghai to film mass protests gripping the nation, which have included protesters urging President Xi to resign.

According to his most recent tweet posted just after 8am today, Lawrence was informed that "police have blocked the roads around this area and they’re not letting people through."

The striking escalation comes hours after footage emerged of student-led demonstrations in cities across China as the government seeks to impose the latest in a series of wide, severe restrictions.

He was then led away down the street and to a cell
He was then led away down the street and to a cell. Picture: Twitter

Violence has broken out between police and protesters in at least seven cities including financial hub Shanghai, capital Beijing, Guangzhou and Nanjing.

Some observers claim the number gathered is the highest to publicly protest China's government since the 1989 wave of unrest that resulted in demonstrations at Tiananmen Square - and a deadly state response.

Crowds stood and filmed as officers shoved people who had gathered in the street and shouted “We don’t want PCR tests, we want freedom!”, according to a witness.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jill Scott MBE takes part in I'm A Celeb 2022

Lioness Jill Scott wins I'm A Celebrity, defeating Owen Warner and Matt Hancock

Rishi Sunak is pictured leaving Downing Street for PMQs last week

Sunak vows to stand with Ukraine for 'as long as it takes' after Kyiv visit in first foreign policy speech as PM

Belgium Morocco Riots Soccer WCup

Rioting breaks out in Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s World Cup win

Italy Landslide

Seven bodies found in mud and debris after landslide on Italian island

COP27 Conflict Food Insecurity

Yemen signs billion dollar aid package with UAE-based fund

White House State Dinner

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden’s first state dinner

The incident took place at Winter Wonderland in Cardiff

Two people 'come off' Winter Wonderland ride as eyewitnesses describe 'massive bang'

Iraq-Corruption

Iraq probe recovers part of 2.5 billion dollars embezzled from tax office

The incident took place at Southend bus station

Girl, 12, 'sexually touched' by man at bus stop before bystander steps in to save her

Albania Dua Lipa

Pop star Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

Theresa Villiers made the striking comments this morning

Tory housing rebel insists suburbs 'under siege' by new builds as she seeks to block housebuilding targets

Civilians flee Kherson

Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

The latest protests have included calls for Xi's resignation

China rocked by new anti-lockdown protests and calls for President Xi Jinping to quit

Cedar Terrace in High Wycombe

Police launch murder investigation after pensioner battered and left for dead by thugs who stole £250

Damaged cars in a flooded road

Body of girl found in Italy landslide as death toll rises to two

The Queen Consort Delivers Paddington Teddy Bears To Barnardo's In Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Consort ends tradition of having ladies-in-waiting but instead will be helped by ‘Queen’s companions’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thailand Monkey Festival

Monkeys in central Thailand city mark their day with feast

Just Stop Oil intend to protest at the M25 before Christmas

Just Stop Oil plan to 'march as slowly as possible' around vital roundabouts from tomorrow until Christmas
China Covid protests

Protests over China’s strict lockdown hit Shanghai and other cities

Police obtained a Section 60 order for extra searching powers

Double murder probe as two teenagers, 16, stabbed to death a mile apart from each other

Liam Smith was killed in a suspected acid attack

Man found dead and covered in a ‘potentially hazardous’ substances was shot and subjected to acid attack, say police
Equipment and files damaged and looted by Eritrean soldiers at a hospital in Hawzen, Ethiopia

Kidnappings and looting cited in Ethiopia’s Tigray after truce

Residents line up for COVID-19 tests in Beijing

More anti-Covid protests in China triggered by deadly fire

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister and opposition leader Imran Khan, center in seated, addresses to his supporters during a rally, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan says his party will quit all assemblies

Donald Trump

Donald Trump criticised over dinner with white nationalist and Kanye West

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe called the report's findings "horrifying"

London Fire Brigade boss vows to sack racist and sexist firefighters as report finds 'horrifying' prejudice

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh 25/11/22

'We give so much yet we feel so undervalued': Nurse expresses 'pain' of stagnant income for 20 years
stalking victim

'I felt like a hostage in my own home': Stalking victim shares experience of builder's 'controlling' behaviour
James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

James O’Brien mocks failed Tory ‘xenophobic’ politics as UK migration soars

nick mental health

Devastated mother denounces ‘stretched’ mental health staff after her son took his life hours after being discharged
Nick Ferrari 25/11/22

'She should come home and serve her time': Filmmaker Andrew Drury lambasts Shamima Begum

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11- Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Putin may 'sit winter out' to fracture Ukraine's willpower and Western support
China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

Caller opens up about damp and mould in house

'It's breaking my marriage': Caller opens up about heartbreaking impacts of damp and mould in home
James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit