BBC pulls MasterChef Christmas specials after allegations over Gregg Wallace's conduct

3 December 2024

Gregg Wallace apologised yesterday after blaming 'middle class women of a certain age'
Gregg Wallace apologised yesterday after blaming 'middle class women of a certain age'. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

The BBC has announced it is cancelling its MasterChef Christmas specials this year in the wake of allegations surrounding host Gregg Wallace.

The corporation had previously said all filmed episodes would be aired as planned.

Two Christmas specials had been planned - a Celebrity MasterChef ‘cook off’ and a MasterChef Meets Strictly Festive Extravaganza.

A BBC spokesperson said: "As we have said, MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals is continuing as planned.

"The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them."

Melanie Sykes says she decided to quit TV after 'unprofessional and jaw-dropping' behaviour from Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace apologises over defiant video

Wallace, 60, apologised on Monday for claiming complaints about his behaviour came from "a handful of middle-class women of a certain age", adding he will now "take some time out".

He faces allegations from 13 people across a range of shows over a 17-year period, as reported by BBC News on Thursday, with many others since sharing their experiences.

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off, hosted by Wallace and John Torode, was to see celebrities competing for the glittery Golden Whisk Trophy.

Emmerdale actor Amy Walsh, comedian Shazia Mirza, reality star Luca Bish, and The Wanted singer Max George, who all appeared on Celebrity MasterChef last year, were set to feature.

Gregg Wallace speaks out over allegations

The BBC previously announced the Strictly Come Dancing-themed special would involve appearances from professional dancers Amy Dowden, Gorka Marquez, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse was billed as a mystery guest on the show, with the dancers tasked with creating a two-course menu that would impress the judges.

A BBC series of MasterChef: The Professionals has remained on air since it was announced Wallace would step down amid the external review by Banijay UK, with episodes airing on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said on Monday, when asked if the cookery show should be pulled off air, that the decision was for the BBC and the show's production company and reiterated that Downing Street believes it is "right" that a thorough investigation is conducted.

