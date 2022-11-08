Beauty salon owner, 50, found dead in rural village as a 54-year-old man is arrested on suspicion of murder

Police were called to the North Lincolnshire residence where the body of beautician Clair Armstrong was discovered. Picture: Facebook / Clair Armstrong

By Danielle DeWolfe

The body of a beauty salon owner has been discovered in a rural Lincolnshire village, as it’s revealed a man known to her has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The body of the victim, named locally as Clair Armstrong, 50, was discovered after police were called to reports of a disturbance in Messingham, North Lincolnshire, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Arriving at the address on Elm Way at 12.40am, police discovered the body of the mother and beautician at the scene.

The 54-year-old man who was arrested remains in police custody.

Clair's family are currently being supported by specialist officers, police have said.

Armstrong was a sky-diving enthusiast, mother and dog lover. Picture: Facebook / Clair Armstrong

The killing of Armstrong, who ran a local beauty salon named Olivers of Messingham, has shocked the local community.

Taking to social media, a family member wrote: 'Rest in peace beautiful my heart is broken, can’t believe my beautiful cousin has gone, what a cruel world.'

Commenting on a family member's page, one Facebook user wrote: 'Who could do such a terrible thing to such a lovely person! We are all thinking of you and your family . Sending you the biggest hug in the world'.

Another user posted a tribute that read: ‘It can't be put into words how awful this is , my heart goes out to you all that were close and got the privileges of having Claire in your life's, love you Sarah xxx’

Police were called to Elm Way in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Screenshot / Google Maps

A keen sky-diving enthusiast and dog-lover, Clair regularly took part in jumps at her local skydiving centre in Hibaldstow, North Lincolnshire.

Speaking to Grimsby Live, Clair’s neighbours recalled their shock at the news, describing her as “friendly” and someone who “always spoke to me when we were out walking the dogs”.

“I just can't believe this has happened right on our doorstep. You see it on the television, but I'm very surprised to see it outside my house.”

A statement has also appeared on her business’ Facebook page stating: 'Due to unfortunate circumstances the family have decided Oliver’s will be closed until further notice. We will update you when we can. Thank you.’

Tributes poured in for Clair Armstrong. Picture: Facebook / Claire Armstrong

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Vickers at Humberside Police said: “We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will cause shock to the local community, but I would like to reassure people that this is an isolated incident between individuals known to each other with no wider risk to members of the public.

“Those living in the area can expect to see a number of officers over the coming days whilst a scene guard remains in place, and we continue with our investigation. I would encourage anyone with information, or anyone with concerns, to please come and speak to us.

“Alternatively, please call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 25 of today, Sunday 6 November. If you would prefer to report information anonymously, you can do so by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”