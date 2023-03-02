Belgian woman who killed her five children euthanised at own request 16 years on

2 March 2023, 22:15 | Updated: 2 March 2023, 22:20

A Belgian woman who killed her five children with a kitchen knife has been euthanised at her own request, 16 years on from the killings, her lawyer confirmed today.
A Belgian woman who killed her five children with a kitchen knife has been euthanised at her own request, 16 years on from the killings, her lawyer confirmed today. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

A Belgian woman who slit the throats of her five children has been euthanised at her own request, 16 years on from the killings, her lawyer confirmed today.

Genevieve Lhermitte, 56, slit the throats of her son and four daughters, aged 3 to14, at the family's home on February 28, 2007, while their father was away visiting his parents in Morocco.

Lhermitte, who was 40 at the time of the attack, then tried to take her own life by stabbing herself, but survived and ended up calling the emergency services.

She was sentenced to life in prison in 2008, and in 2019 was moved to a psychiatric hospital.

Lhermitte's lawyer Nicolas Cohen confirmed local media reports that she had died through euthanasia on Tuesday, sixteen years to the day after the killings.

Read more: Boris 'a piece of work' says ex-EU chief who negotiated Brexit as Johnson mounts opposition to Sunak's deal

Read more: MI5 chief 'profoundly sorry' over missed intelligence opportunities to prevent Manchester Arena bombing

Under Belgian law, people to decide to be euthanised if deemed to be suffering from unbearable psychological and physical suffering that can't be healed.

The person has to be conscious of their decision and be able to express their wish in a reasoned and consistent manner.

Belgian Genevieve Lhermitte listens the veredict on the last day of her trial at the Assize Court of Brabant-Wallon in Nivelles, on December 19, 2008.
Belgian Genevieve Lhermitte listens the veredict on the last day of her trial at the Assize Court of Brabant-Wallon in Nivelles, on December 19, 2008. Picture: Getty

"It is this specific procedure that Mrs Lhermitte followed, with the various medical opinions having been collected," Mr Cohen said.

Psychologist Emilie Maroit said Lhermitte likely chose die on February 28 in a "symbolic gesture in respect for her children".

Speaking to the RTL-TVI channel she said: "It may also have been for her to finish what she started because basically she wanted to end her life when she killed them."

The killings in 2007 and the trial that followed rocked Belgium.

It was argued by Lhermitte's lawyers that their client, who had regularly seen a psychiatrist, was mentally disturbed and shouldn't be sent to prison.

Genevieve Lhermitte (R) is escorted by a police officer as she enters the dock at the Palace of Justice in Nivelles December 8, 2008.
Genevieve Lhermitte (R) is escorted by a police officer as she enters the dock at the Palace of Justice in Nivelles December 8, 2008. Picture: Alamy

But she was found guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced to life in jail.

Last year 2,966 people died via euthanasia in Belgium, a rise of 10 percent on 2021, according to authorities.

The number one reason cited continues to be cancer, but officials said for nearly three out of four requests the patient presented "several types of suffering, both physical and psychological".

For help and support, call the Samaritans anonymously and for free on 116 123, or visit samaritans.org.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Snow could hit the UK next week

Brits set to be blanketed in snow next week as Beast from the East blizzard sweeps across the UK, forecasters say

A woman reportedly said she stabbed her husband twice on the evening of the Queen's funeral because as she was "upset" about the monarch's death.

Woman stabbed husband twice on evening of Queen's funeral 'because she was upset about monarch's death'

Obit Wayne Shorter

Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophone pioneer, dies aged 89

Georgia Election Investigation

Trump can be sued by injured police over Capitol riots – US justice department

Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon dodged police for 54 days

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon charged with manslaughter as cops say baby 'may have died some time ago'

Children protesting

Protests spiral at yet more schools as girls say having to share loos with boys makes them 'vulnerable' and 'uncomfortable'
India G20

US secretary of state and Russian foreign minister hold 10-minute chat at G20

Argentina Messi Violence

Gunmen leave Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi menacing message

Actor Mackenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law Mrs Aldridge ‘may have crossed busy road’ as police urge public to check video doorbells

Body found in hunt for Laurel Aldridge formally identified as sister-in-law of The Office star Mackenzie Crook

Exclusive
Boris Johnson was a "piece of work", the former EU chief said

Boris 'a piece of work' says ex-EU chief who negotiated Brexit as Johnson mounts opposition to Sunak's deal

A heart-rending note claims "babies' cries" were heard near the woods where the body of Constance Marten's missing child was discovered.

Heart-rending note claims 'baby's cries' were heard near woods where body of Constance Marten's missing child found

Israel Politics

Netanyahu denounces ‘anarchists’ after protest outside wife’s hair salon

Greece Train Collision

Greek rail workers strike in protest at working conditions after deadly crash

Norway Protest Wind Farm

Norway’s government apologises to Sami reindeer herders after protest

Performers at the show

Rage at drag act for babies, as naked man in thigh-high leather boots performs bondage routine for kids and parents

Sue Gray was the senior civil servant that led the investigation into partygate

Sue Gray joining Labour shows Partygate was 'deliberate and manufactured plot', Boris Johnson ally claims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Egypt Antiquities

Egypt unveils newly discovered chamber inside Great Pyramid

Mackey has died aged 56

'Shocked and devastated': Pulp bassist Steve Mackey dies aged 56 as band pay tribute to 'beloved friend'
Germany Ice Cream Insects

German ice cream parlour sells cricket-flavoured ice cream with insects on top

Police missed a significant opportunity to stop terrorist Salman Abedi

MI5 chief 'profoundly sorry' over missed intelligence opportunities to prevent Manchester Arena bombing
Saffie-Rose Roussos's father said MI5 had 'blood on their hands'

'Blood on their hands': father of youngest Manchester Arena victim slams MI5 for letting terrorist 'slip through the cracks'
Andrew is said to be resisting a move to Frogmore Cottage

Prince Andrew 'does not want' to downsize to Frogmore Cottage after King throws out Harry and Meghan
Russia Putin

Russia’s false claims of cross-border attacks ‘classic provocation’ – Ukraine

Denmark Little Mermaid Vandalism

Vandals paint Copenhagen’s Little Mermaid statue in colours of Russian flag

India G20

G20 meeting ends without consensus on Ukraine war

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to be invited to King Charles's Coronation

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend King Charles's Coronation?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed
'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts
James O'Brien rebukes Steve Baker and Sarah Vine for seeking sympathy after Brexit

James O'Brien rebukes the Brexiteers now looking for 'compassion' and 'sympathy'

Nick Ferrari on benefit cuts for school truancy

'Cut the cash!': Nick Ferrari backs proposal to scrap benefits for parents of truanting children
Nick and EU flags

'Nothing about Brexit is normal or fair': James O'Brien brands vote leave advocates as 'liars'
Nick Ferrari slams police involvement in school Quran incident

Nick Ferrari slams West Yorkshire police over Quran School incident

Rachel Hamilton on SNP and Isla Bryson

Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton says SNP is 'completely out of touch'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit