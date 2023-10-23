Belgium condemns Sadiq Khan's ULEZ as over 20,000 EU drivers ‘unlawfully’ fined in alleged criminal data breach by TfL

23 October 2023, 15:12 | Updated: 23 October 2023, 15:14

A Belgian court has accused a collections agent, who works with TfL of "abusing its legal powers."
A Belgian court has accused a collections agent, who works with TfL of "abusing its legal powers.". Picture: Alamy
Jasmine Moody

By Jasmine Moody

Authorities in Belgium have condemned Transport for London (TfL) over alleged breaches of data protection laws, resulting in thousands of EU drivers being fined.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Belgium authorities have condemned Transport for London (TfL) over alleged breaches of data protection laws, resulting in over 20,000 EU drivers being fined.

Since Brexit, UK authorities have not allowed access to the personal data of citizens living in the EU for non-criminal enforcement.

However, Belgium’s Ministry of Transport has claimed thousands of people, driving EU-registered vehicles, have been unlawfully given fines for breaching Ulez.

A Belgian court has accused a collections agent, who works with TfL of "abusing its legal powers."

These details were passed onto a parking agent for UK enforcement and Belgian MPs have called on the government to take action.

The TfL website states vehicles registered outside of the UK still need to meet emissions standards.
The TfL website states vehicles registered outside of the UK still need to meet emissions standards. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, TfL said, on behalf of the parking agent: "Any company working on our behalf is contractually required to ensure that data is processed in line with the relevant data protection legislation and no Belgian driver data has been shared with us or [the parking agent] since the ruling by the Belgian National Chamber of Judicial Officers came into effect.”

The TfL website states vehicles registered outside of the UK still need to meet emissions standards.

Ulez has also faced massive backlash from those living within the zone.

Anti-Ulez protests have ranged from the destructive to the bizarre.

Cameras and TfL enforcement trucks have been vandalised, with windows smashed and tyres slashed.

Read more: More than 750 Ulez-related crimes recorded by Met Police in just six months

Other backlash has included cameras being blocked and people even dressing up as animals.

The ‘blade runner’ vigilante actions have become so severe that Ulez wardens have now been granted permission to wear balaclavas to hide their identities.

Ulez cameras have even wrongly fined drivers.

A camera in Harrow, north-west London, is outside the Ulez but around 927 drivers were wrongly captured on the camera and handed fines.

The TfL website states vehicles registered outside of the UK still need to meet emissions standards.
The TfL website states vehicles registered outside of the UK still need to meet emissions standards. Picture: Alamy

TfL has moved the camera and refunded the drivers for the fines - which could have netted the transport agency more than £166,000.

A TfL spokesperson said: "We apologise for this error. Unfortunately, this camera was incorrectly positioned.

"It was switched off once we were informed of the error and has been repositioned. We have refunded any charges that were wrongly issued."

Read more: Ulez camera turned off after more than 900 drivers wrongly fined

The Ulez scheme was first introduced in April 2019 but was expanded to cover all of London’s 32 boroughs in August.

From August 29, drivers without Ulez-compliant cars have been forced to pay £12.50 every day they drive.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said previously that expanding the Ulez was "one of the hardest decisions of my life" but said he wanted to be "on the right side of history" when it comes to tackling the climate crisis.

Transport for London said the tactics "will not stop the Ulez operating London-wide".

A spokesman added: "Nine out of 10 cars seen driving in the zone won’t have to pay a penny, and for any Londoner impacted, thousands of pounds of help is available."

The Metropolitan Police launched Operation Eremon to stop people from attacking the cameras.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Israel strikes sites across Gaza after small aid shipment allowed in

Clocks will change by an hour.

The exact date and time clocks change in October 2023 and what Daylight Saving Time means

Snow could fall in November, weather charts have suggested

Exact date UK to be 'covered in snow' in 'polar blast' after Storm Babet

Israel Palestinians

Dwindling fuel for Gaza’s hospital generators puts premature babies at risk

It comes after a meeting between the Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and Home Secretary Suella Braverman

Met 'cannot enforce taste and decency', Commissioner says after Home Sec questions why officers allowed 'jihad' chant

Rishi Sunak told the Commons that the rocket that killed hundreds in Gaza hospital wasn't fired from Israel

Rishi Sunak says Israel not to blame for missile that killed hundreds at a hospital - which was launched from inside Gaza
Netherlands Israel Palestinians

Dutch police detain 19 people after anti-Netanyahu protest outside court

The force already has 'extensive powers', No10 has said

No new powers for police, No10 says, as Braverman probes why Met allowed 'jihad' chant during pro-Palestine protest

Naqi Rizvi hopes that one day, blind tennis will have the same prominence as mainstream tennis where blind tennis players are paid, have sponsorships and ample media coverage.

How a banker became a double visually impaired tennis champion in just seven years

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched a criminal investigation (stock image)

Met Police officer investigated for 'racially aggravated assault' after woman wrongly arrested over bus fare 'evasion'

Yosef Guedalia, 22, died fighting Hamas on October 7

Brit, Yosef Guedalia, 22, 'seen carrying wounded civilian at Israeli kibbutz' confirmed to have died fighting Hamas

Humza Yousaf speaking to staff from Matrix International during a visit to Brechin, to thank members of the emergency services and Angus Council for their efforts in responding to the flooding caused by Storm Babet.

Humza Yousaf reveals family trapped in Gaza have just six bottles of water left

The forest floor is moving in the incredible clip

Forest floor 'ripples like the sea' as trees buffeted by strong winds in Storm Babet

Spain Ukraine Stolen Jewelry

Ukrainian priest among five held after Spanish police seize £52m of jewellery

Armita Gravand

Iranian teenager left 'brain dead' after 'assault' by morality officers 'for not wearing hijab on metro'

Manchester City formally apologised to the family of Sir Bobby Charlton after fans were recorded singing offensive chants.

Manchester City apologise to Sir Bobby Charlton’s family after fans mock legend’s death

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stephen Alderton has been jailed for life

Pensioner who 'executed' dead father and son over grandson's custody battle jailed for life
Spain Migrants

Two boats carrying 314 migrants reach Canary Islands

RUSSIA Kurmasheva 112384

US-Russian journalist to be held in jail for another six weeks, court rules

Chevron Hess

US oil giant Chevron agrees 53 billion dollar deal to buy Hess

Dave Courtney was found dead at his home in south east London

Celeb gangster Dave Courtney ‘took own life after battle with cancer and arthritis,’ his family say as police probe death
Grace was last seen alive in 2018. David and Gillian Millane (right) speak to media outside Auckland High Court on November 22, 2019

Mother of slain British backpacker Grace Millane says killer ‘destroyed our family’ as she breaks silence
Pakistan Politics

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan faces trial on charges of revealing state secrets

South London Housing Gentrification

Michael Gove kicks ban on section 21 eviction notices back again as renters reform law returns
South China Sea Collision

US vows to defend Philippines after row with China over ships’ collision

Flood warnings are set to stay in place this week across the UK

Exact day Storm Babet flooding is set to end - after days of torrential rain left hundreds of properties submerged

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again
King Charles

King Charles mourns 'heartbreaking loss of life' and calls for tolerance and respect amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Wes Streeting on dentistry

Wes Streeting invites the government to steal Labour's policy to solve 'dickensian' NHS dentist crisis
Sangita questions IDF spokesperson on Israel's siege of Gaza.

Israel is under 'no obligation' to supply Gaza, IDF spokesperson tells Sangita Myska

Andrew Caste forecasts "landslide" election

Andrew Castle forecasts 'landslide' general election, as he reacts to Tories' latest by-election defeat
James O'Brien

'I think they're the loneliest voters in Britain', James O'Brien claims after Tories' double by-election defeat
Shelagh

Rishi Sunak has 'failed monumentally' to 'humanise' both sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict says Israel expert
Shelagh and Callum

Twitter is a 'particularly dangerous' place to get information now says the Centre for Countering Digital Hate
JOB and caller Andy

Biden's visit to Israel is to show that the US stands 'unequivocally' with Israel says James O'Brien caller
Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war
Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit