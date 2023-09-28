Anti-Ulez activist dressed as dinosaur blocks TfL enforcement van with tipper truck as backlash continues to grow

The prehistoric-dressed protestor was joined by a dog-dressed counterpart to protest against Ulez. Picture: Facebook

By Jasmine Moody

A dinosaur-costumed activist and his canine counterpart have used a tipper truck to block a Ulez enforcement van.

Hundreds of Ulez cameras have already been targeted but enforcement vans are now being vandalised too.

Ulez opposers, dubbed 'Blade Runners', have slashed tires, spray painted cameras, and smashed windows.

Although, others have opted for more peaceful protests, inducing this dinosaur-and-dog duo.

Enforcement vans have been damaged by vandals for several weeks, which use number plate recognition cameras to catch non-compliant vehicles driving in London’s low emission zone.

People have protested against Ulez by blocking the cameras on surveillance vans. Picture: Facebook

In this case, this activist used a tipper truck to block the enforcement van.

The animal-clad protester said while mocking police: "You've got us for company and we're very nice, we keep you company, don't we."

The police on the scene appeared deflated and drove off whilst the bizarre protest continued.

Police drove off and the protest continued. Picture: Facebook

A similar incident happened earlier this week when an activist pretended to break down in front of a surveillance camera.

The Ulez scheme was first introduced in April 2019 but was expanded to cover all of London’s 32 boroughs in August.

From August 29, drivers without Ulez-compliant cars have been forced to pay £12.50 every day they drive.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said previously that expanding the Ulez was "one of the hardest decisions of my life" but said he wanted to be "on the right side of history" when it comes to tackling the climate crisis.

The dinosaur was joined by a canine companion. Picture: Facebook

However, this has not stopped major anti-Ulez sentiment, resulting in protests and vigilante style camera destruction.

TfL now appears to have hired private security guards to monitor Ulez vans.

Transport for London said the tactics "will not stop the Ulez operating London-wide."

A spokesman added: "Nine out of 10 cars seen driving in the zone won’t have to pay a penny and for any Londoner impacted, thousands of pounds of help is available."

The Metropolitan Police launched Operation Eremon to stop people attacking the cameras.