More than 750 Ulez-related crimes recorded by Met Police in just six months

ULEZ-related figures show almost a thousand recorded crimes. Picture: Alamy

By Yasmeen ElTahan

More than 750 Ulez-related crimes have been recorded by the Met Police in just six months.

Police recorded a total of 795 crimes relating to Ulez cameras between April 1 and September 30.

Some of those Ulez-related crimes included 200 reports of cameras being stolen and 595 cameras being damaged.

A 52-year old man was arrested in Bexley on September 22 on suspicion of criminal damage relating to such crimes, the Met said.

The man was taken to a south London police station for questioning before being released on bail.

An ongoing operation was launched in May in relation to the criminal damage of Ulez cameras.

The arrest of the man in Bexley was part of the country-wide operation.

As of the latest update on October 2, Met investigations also led to the arrest of two other individuals - one charged and bailed for trial to June 2024 and the other discontinued by the CPS.