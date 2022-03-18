'He gives a good bollocking': Minister reacts to defence sec being target of hoax call

18 March 2022, 08:27 | Updated: 18 March 2022, 08:47

By Sophie Barnett

James Heappey has told LBC the Defence Secretary Ben Wallace can "dish out a good bollocking" after he was targeted by a "dirty" imposter pretending to be the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the Armed Forces minister said his boss was "pretty cross" following the hoax call - thought to have been made by a Russian imposter.

It comes after an imposter posing as Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal managed to speak to the British Defence Secretary on Microsoft Teams.

"He, I think, was embarrassed that it had happened, and he has asked some pretty tough questions to the department about how it happened," Mr Heappey explained.

Read more: 'Dirty tricks': Imposter posing as Ukraine PM manages to call UK defence secretary

Read more: Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's licence revoked in UK 'with immediate effect'

Nick replied: "When you say he was pretty cross I'm glad I wasn't on the receiving end of a pretty cross Ben Wallace, minister.

"Yep, yep, you and me both."

"That would be incoming, I think you would call that, incoming fire," Nick said.

"He can dish out a good bollocking when he needs to," said Mr Heappey.

He explained that the Defence Secretary "instinctively understands threat" and is always aware of the communication platform he is on, having been a security minister for years.

Mr Wallace ended the call after he was asked "several misleading questions" and became suspicious they were not Denys Shmyhal.

It raises security questions given someone managed to get as far as speaking with Mr Wallace when they weren't who they claimed to be.

"Today an attempt was made by an imposter claiming to be Ukrainian PM to speak with me," Mr Wallace said on Thursday.

Read more: Burger King's Russian operator 'refuses' to close restaurants over Ukraine invasion

"He posed several misleading questions and after becoming suspicious I terminated the call.

"No amount of Russian disinformation, distortion and dirty tricks can distract from Russia's human rights abuses and illegal invasion of Ukraine. A desperate attempt."

Mr Wallace ordered an investigation into the security breach after Priti Patel said the same thing happened to her earlier this week.

She said: "This also happened to me earlier this week."

Pathetic attempt at such difficult times to divide us. We stand with Ukraine."

Mr Wallace and Ms Patel did not reveal what was discussed or claim who was behind it, though they appeared to be pointing the finger at Russia.

The security concern comes as Russia's war enters its third week, with Mr Heappey explaining it's "overly optimistic" to think combat will end soon.

He said Vladimir Putin's war "isn't going well" but it is too soon to become complacent.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Around 800 staff members were sacked on Thursday, prompting protests at the Port of Dover

P&O crew member recalls being woken up after night shift to 'bombshell' firing video

Breaking
Couzens has been charged with 4 counts of indecent exposure over alleged incidents from weeks before Sarah Everard's murder

Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens charged with 4 counts of indecent exposure

Breaking
The incident happened on Maguire Drive in Richmond

Triple stabbing leaves one man dead in Richmond as murder probe launched

P&O Ferries has been blasted as "shoddy and appalling" by James Heappey.

'Shoddy and appalling': Minister blasts P&O's mass sacking but admits Govt is 'powerless'

The women drunkenly ordered the Uber from Manchester to Ukraine.

Mum-of-two drunkenly books £4k Uber from Manchester to Ukraine 'to help out'

Bus strikes could take place from next Monday.

Bus strikes set to cause travel chaos in London over 'pathetic' pay

Ofcom has revoked the licence of the Kremlin-backed RT

Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's licence revoked in UK 'with immediate effect'

Kemi Badenoch made the comments while defending a new strategy in the Commons.

Outrage over black girl strip-searched 'shows UK cares about ethnic minorities'

The owner of Burger King has said the operator of its 800 stores in Russia has "refused" to close them.

Burger King's Russian operator 'refuses' to close restaurants over Ukraine invasion

The Duchess of Cornwall has been made royal patron of the National Theatre by the Queen

Camilla replaces Meghan: Duchess takes key role as National Theatre patron

Citizens Advice has warned 14.5m Brits won't be able to pay their bills by October

Another £145 hike to energy bills in October will leave 14.5m Brits in the dark and cold

Stewards and police got to work removing the protester

Eco activist locks himself to football goalpost in Premier League protest

Police have seen a rise young people being drawn into terrorism

Top terror cop warns extremist groups are using games to draw boys into violent ideologies

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said debates in parliament became "very tense" and "difficult" when John Bercow was Speaker

'Tense and difficult' Lindsay Hoyle 'had heated debates' with Bercow but wasn't bullied

Sir Lindsay confirmed one plan is to leave the Commons for 20 years for refurbishment

MPs could leave Commons for 20 years for £13bn refurb, Lindsay Hoyle admits

Ben Wallace said he was the victim of an attempt at "dirty tricks"

'Dirty tricks': Imposter posing as Ukraine PM manages to call UK defence secretary

Latest News

See more Latest News

A driver with her Volkswagen

Volkswagen recalls 240,000 cars in US and Canada over faulty brakes
A journalist at TOLO News

Taliban arrest TV staff over report criticising decision to ban foreign dramas
A man in Hong Kong

Infections hit one million as Hong Kong struggles with fresh wave of Covid
Ahmed with drawing of Lewis Hamilton's car

Son of man on death row sends letter asking for help to Lewis Hamilton
Great Barrier Reef

Great Barrier Reef hit by widespread coral bleaching

A cloud of smoke raises after an explosion in Lviv, western Ukraine

Russian strikes hit outskirts of Ukrainian capital and Lviv

Russia Ukraine War

Leaders renew calls to investigate attacks on civilians in Ukraine
Texas Crash Golf-Teams

Pick-up truck involved in deadly Texas crash ‘driven by 13-year-old’
Russia Griner Arrested Basketball

Russian court extends detention of US basketball star

Dolly Parton

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to Dolly Parton: Voters will decide if you are in

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lord Peter Cruddas believes Boris Johnson is 'the best thing to happen to the UK'.

'Boris is the best thing that's happened to the UK in a generation', says Lord Cruddas
Ian Dale says nationalisation should be on the table as P&O

Iain Dale says nationalise P&O Ferries after firm sacks all 800 workers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/03 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Andrew Marr berated P&O Ferries

Andrew Marr: What were P&O Ferries thinking sacking 800 staff like this in the modern era?
'It's illegal': LBC's Daniel Darnett on what the P&O sackings mean for staff

'It's illegal': LBC's Daniel Barnett on what the P&O sackings mean for staff
Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate

'Taking back control?': Tom Swarbrick savages Brexit Govt for not slashing VAT rate
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Andrew Marr said there are rays of sunlight in the gloomy news

Andrew Marr: Nazanin's release and hope of Ukraine peace are two rays of sunshine
Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police