'We're not Amazon': Ben Wallace says Ukraine could show more 'gratitude' over contributions from West

12 July 2023, 13:43

Ben Wallace during informal meeting of Ministers of Defence of the 2023 NATO Summit
Ben Wallace during informal meeting of Ministers of Defence of the 2023 NATO Summit. Picture: Getty
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Defence Secretary has told President Zelenskyy to display more “gratitude” if he wants Western countries to continue sending weapons to Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ben Wallace has also hit out at Ukraine's weapons "wishlist" as he urged the country's leader to show more appreciation for Western military aid after Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s complaints on Tuesday that his country had not been issued a firm timetable or set of conditions for joining Nato.

“Whether we like it or not, people want to see a bit of gratitude,” Wallace said at a briefing of the Nato summit in Vilnius, when asked about the Ukrainian president’s comments that it was “absurd” for Kyiv to be told it would be welcome in the alliance but not given a date or exact conditions.

Wallace revealed at the briefing that he had travelled to Ukraine last year to be presented with a shopping list of weapons. “You know, we’re not Amazon,” he said. “I told them that last year, when I drove 11 hours to be given a list.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the end of a joint press conference on the second day of the 2023 NATO Summit in Vilnius
Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the end of a joint press conference on the second day of the 2023 NATO Summit in Vilnius. Picture: Getty

Zelenskyy met this morning with Rishi Sunak with the aim of using the meeting to talk about security guarantees for Kyiv.

Mr Sunak told him there had been "real progress" on that matter.

The Prime Minister said: "What your soldiers are doing on the front line, it is inspiring to everyone.

"We're proud to have played a part in training some of them.

"They have served with enormous bravery and courage."

Mr Zelensky said the training missions in the UK had been "very important", with Mr Sunak adding it was clear the exercises had "been put to good use".

Wallace said that while the UK’s patience with the demands for weaponry was not wearing thin, Kyiv had to persuade lawmakers in the US that Ukraine appreciated the military support after Zelensky’s outburst yesterday criticising Nato’s decision not to offer it a timeline for joining Nato.

“Whether we like it or not, people want to see gratitude. You know, my counsel to the Ukrainians is sometimes: look, you are persuading countries to give up their own stocks.

“And yes, your war is a noble war and we see it as you waging a war not just for yourselves but for our freedoms. But sometimes you’ve got to persuade lawmakers on the Hill in America, you’ve got to persuade doubting politicians in other countries that it’s worth it and it’s worthwhile and that they’re getting something for it. Whether you like it or not, that’s just the reality of it.

“You will sometimes hear grumbles, not from the [US] administration and the American system, but you will hear from lawmakers on the Hill: ‘We’ve given $83 billion worth of whatever and you know, we’re not Amazon.’ I mean, that’s true. I told them that last June: I said to the Ukrainians when I drove 11 hours to be given a [wish] list: ‘I’m not Amazon’,” Wallace said.

Wallace insisted Ukraine has achieved a great milestone at this summit by getting a clear statement from the alliance that Kyiv’s rightful place is in NATO.

“The win here for Ukraine is the sort of cultural acceptance that Ukraine belongs to NATO,” he said. “The word ‘belongs’ implies fate, implies it is going to happen. It is not an if, it is a when.”

In a press conference to mark the end of the Nato summit, Zelensky expressed his profuse gratitude to the US government, Congress and public for their support: “You are truly the leaders in support for Ukraine. We really appreciate it.”

