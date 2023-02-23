Exclusive

War in Ukraine 'will still be going in a year's time but Putin has already failed', says defence secretary Ben Wallace

23 February 2023, 07:01 | Updated: 23 February 2023, 07:12

Ben Wallace has said we would still be talking about the war in Ukraine in twelve months
Ben Wallace has said we would still be talking about the war in Ukraine in twelve months. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

The war in Ukraine will be going on for at least another year, but Vladimir Putin has already failed, defence secretary Ben Wallace has told LBC on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Asked by LBC's Nick Ferrari if "we are going to be sitting here discussing this war in another 12 months," Mr Wallace said: "I think we will.

"I think Russia has shown a complete disregard, not only for the lives of the people of Ukraine, but for its own soldiers. You know, we are sitting here 12 months in and 188,000... Russian soldiers are dead or injured as a result of this catastrophic miscalculation and aggression by President Putin.

"And you know, when someone's crossed the line that they think it's okay to do that to your own people and is running effectively a meat grinder for an army, I think he's not going to stop."

But Mr Wallace said that Russian president Putin had already failed in his aim of fully occupying Ukraine, with 97% of his army committed and two thirds of his tanks destroyed.

"I think we see signs of when the Russian army can't manage to do anything else or do very much more," he said. "So I think his original ambition last February 24 was to capture eight main objectives, all the big cities in three weeks, and he would have Kyiv in three days, and it would all be over."

Mr Wallace added: "His three-day offensive is turned into his 365-day offensive and he has still not captured or held single one of objectives.

"The only objective he did capture was Kherson, which he then had to leave a few months ago. So I think the goal of a occupied, invaded, fully controlled Ukraine of Russia has failed already. I think he's failed in the long run.

Mr Wallace with Nick Ferrari
Mr Wallace with Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC
Mr Wallace with Nick Ferrari
Mr Wallace with Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC

"The reputation of the Russian army is in tatters, and he's isolated in the world. Even the Chinese [treat him] like the embarrassing uncle. They don't really want to speak to him."

Mr Wallace was speaking to Nick at a British army training camp in Dorset, where Ukrainian soldiers - the oldest of whom was 72 - have been learning how to use British Challenger tanks.

The UK, the US and Germany have all committed to send modern tanks to Ukraine to beat back the Russian forces. Ukrainian leaders have also asked for more advanced aircraft to help win the battle of the skies.

Asked by Nick if NATO members would send equipment to Ukraine, Mr Wallace said: "We're going to see countries who are members of NATO potentially put in Air Force equipment or, or MiG 29s [aircraft]."

The war in Ukraine is reaching its one-year anniversary
The war in Ukraine is reaching its one-year anniversary. Picture: Getty

Although he was keen to stress that NATO was not officially taking part in the war, Mr Wallace said that the show of support from NATO countries and allies had been "remarkable".

He added: "I think two days after the invasion, I chaired a donor conference, I had 24 nations. I had one the following week, it was 32, and then the Americans took over and it got to over 50."

Asked by Nick how much military support the UK would continue to send to Ukraine, Mr Wallace said: "We budgeted last year at 2.3 billion, and next year's will also be 2.3 billion. Some of the equipment we've given is fairly old, so its book price wouldn't be particularly valuable."

The defence secretary admitted that some of the equipment the UK has sent to Ukraine is more than 30 years old, adding that this was "a symptom" of the wider budget problems of the British army.

Mr Wallace with Nick Ferrari
Mr Wallace with Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC

He added that one of the challenges that Ukraine has exposed across the West is the "drop and drop" of defence spending as a proportion of GDP after the end of the Cold War.

"That manifests itself in less war stocks, less consistency of reordering," said Mr Wallace, adding that other armies in the West had suffered similar issues. "And so those supply chains go to sleep as well as their manufacturing plants."

He said that the supply chains had been "reawakened" by renewed demand after the Ukraine invasion, meaning production could ramp up again.

But although the UK has supplied 14 Challenger tanks to Ukraine, it has been reported that the army is in a dispute with a military supplier about not paying more than £1 billion for its own Ajax tanks.

Mr Wallace speaking to a tank crew in Dorset
Mr Wallace speaking to a tank crew in Dorset. Picture: Getty

Mr Wallace told Nick that the non-payment was because the Ajax programme "wasn't delivering". The Times reported that the excessively noisy vehicles had damaged the hearing of some soldiers.

"This is a troubled program," the defence secretary said. "I called it that when I became Secretary of State for defence and I was determined to fix it... We've turned a corner on that program, but we weren't prepared to pay more money into that program while it wasn't right.

"And I think the taxpayer and your listeners would think that's a good idea."

The tanks are still in the trials stage, although supplier General Dynamics claims the noise problems have been fixed, and wants £1.4 billion in payments from the government.

Mr Wallace being given a demonstration of an Ajax on Wednesday
Mr Wallace being given a demonstration of an Ajax on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

It comes after spending cuts to the British armed forces reportedly caused alarm in France and in other NATO member states.

Asked by Nick if listeners can feel safe in their beds amid tightening budgets, Mr Wallace said: "We belong to a alliance of 30 nations that absolutely over matches Russia, Russia in air, sea, and land.

"And so you can go to sleep tonight knowing that if anyone attacked us or Belgium or Italy, well, the Russians came across the border into Poland. We've got 29 friends, right? And that matters."

Mr Wallace added that before 2020 he would have felt worried about the state of the "hollowed-out" British armed forces.

"But we got 24 billion in 2020, and we are starting to spend it, he said. "The challenge is you cannot press a button and produce a tank factory... that takes time."

Mr Wallace has reportedly asked Chancellor Jeremy Hunt for £10 billion extra for defence spending. But veterans minister Johnny Mercer told LBC on Wednesday that Mr Wallace was "engaged in a lobbying effort for his department, as you would expect him to be."

He added: "This Chancellor only 18 months ago gave the biggest defence settlement to defence since the end of the Cold War… it’s then not credible to go forward and say that we haven't put money into defence".

Mr Wallace hit back, telling Nick that while he leads a ministry of over 220,000 people, Mr Mercer has 12 people in his office and so does not have the "experience" to understand the scale of the problem.

As a veteran, Prince Harry was among those 220,000 people when he was an army helicopter pilot. Asked by Nick to comment on the prince's claims that he had killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, Mr Wallace said "talking about tallies... distorts the fact that the army is a team game", although he added that "every veteran makes their own choices about what they want to talk about".

Mr Wallace could be in line to replace NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
Mr Wallace could be in line to replace NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile it has been rumoured in security and defence circles that Mr Wallace could be up for the top NATO job when secretary general Jens Stoltenberg steps down in October.

But Mr Wallace would not be drawn, telling Nick that he was still "really interested" in being defence secretary, a position he has held since 2019.

Read more: Putin accuses the West of releasing 'genie from the bottle' and starting war in Ukraine

Read more: Government has 'hollowed out and underfunded' the British army, defence secretary Ben Wallace admits

"[NATO secretary general] is a job that of course would be brilliant for someone from Britain to do," he said. "But I'm also really interested in my defence job. I love sitting here amongst the tanks.. You know, 30 odd years ago I was here changing those tracks, doing my driver maintenance course.

"You know, to, to spend time with some of the finest people in our country, I think is really a privilege. So I love doing this job, I think is the answer."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ben Wallace said Prince Harry had 'let down' other servicemen and women with his comments

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace accuses Prince Harry of ‘boasting’ about killing 25 Taliban fighters

Prince Andrew may have to move out of his Royal Lodge if the King cuts his £249,000 grant in April

Prince Andrew could move into ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's £4m home meant for Beatrice and Eugenie as he faces eviction

A teenager was stabbed at Cineworld in the O2 yesterday

Teenage boy stabbed at the O2 Arena in London ahead of K-Pop concert

Liz Webster, from Save British Food, blamed supermarket shortages on Brexit

Food campaigner and farmer lays blame for supermarket shortages squarely on Brexit saying 'we can't feed you'

Demonstrator burns tires during a protest against Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Nablus

Gaza rockets and Israeli strikes follow deadly West Bank raid

Fans protesting against the proposed European Super League in 2021

New football regulator will have 'targeted powers' to stop clubs joining breakaway Super League

Three people are dead and two more have been left injured after the Florida shootings

Three dead after Florida shooting spree including nine-year-old girl and TV journalist at murder scene

Former President Donald Trump, right, talks with Donald Trump Jr., center, and Tucker Carlson

Kevin McCarthy gives Fox News host access to January 6 footage

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine

Joe Biden shores up Western allies as Vladimir Putin digs in on Ukraine

'“Those innocent pop fans never came home so why should she?'

'Those innocent fans never came home - so why should Shamima Begum?' asks Manchester Arena attack survivor

The government has been criticised for the scheme

Dismay at plan to fast-track 12,000 asylum applications - with 95% 'likely to be granted'

Chinese spy balloon

US releases photo of Chinese balloon taken from high altitude U-2 spy plane

Bishop David O'Connell

Man charged with murder over shooting of Irish bishop David O’Connell

Police have warned locals not to engage a man walking around dressed as the Cookie Monster who has been terrorising a seaside area in California.

Police warn locals not to approach man in Cookie Monster costume terrorising seaside area

Exclusive
Andrew Drury has met Shamima Begum several times

Shamima Begum 'was capable of sewing terrorists into suicide vests', says man who interviewed her multiple times

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot at a sports complex on Killyclogher Road

Hunt for masked men after police officer shot multiple times at kids football training session in Northern Ireland

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nipsey Hussle

Rival who shot dead rapper Nipsey Hussle is jailed for 60 years to life

Wales will face England in Saturday's Six Nations clash after a strike threat from players over contract issues was withdrawn following a compromise with Welsh rugby bosses.

Wales vs England Six Nations clash to go ahead as players withdraw strike threat

Shamima Begum used the media, MI5 have claimed

ISIS bride Shamima Begum accused of making 'self-serving' PR attempts by MI5 as she is blocked from coming to the UK
Car recovered from creek

Bones found in submerged car belong to student missing since 1976 – sheriff

Admiral Gorshkov and crew

Hypersonic missiles will not be fired during Indian Ocean drills – Russian navy

The Russian Ambassador to the UK has told Andrew Marr that "we are at the start of a difficult 10 years" of global insecurity as the first anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine nears.

'We are at the start of a difficult 10 years': Russian Ambassador to UK warns of global insecurity ahead
Pope Francis

Pope Francis message for Lent: Cast off ‘dictatorship’ of superficial needs

A woman was "barred" from buying 100 cucumbers

Mum, 49, slams Lidl for 'barring' her from buying 100 cucumbers for juice business as supermarkets ration fruit and veg
Police have said they are making enquiries after TV presenter Dan Walker was knocked off his bike by a car on Monday.

Police say 'enquiries ongoing' after TV presenter Dan Walker hit by car while riding bike

Kevin Spaine, 43, who delivered the line "Accrington Stanley, who are they?" in a famous 1989 advert for the Milk Marketing Board, was jailed for life.

'Accrington Stanley, who are they?': Famous milk ad boy jailed for murder

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Gina Davidson

Could Ash Regan split the vote in the race for SNP leader and end up victorious? Right now, it seems possible
Andrew Marr on LBC on Wednesday evening

Andrew Marr: 'How real is Russia's nuclear threat?'

Shamima

British state more guilty than Shamima Begum, says David Davis MP

Shelagh Fogarty: Ukraine becoming a neo-Nazi state is 'nonsense'

Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty he wants Russia to win the war

James O'brien brands Johnson 'a bare faced liar' after Brexit comments

James O'Brien brands Boris Johnson 'a bare faced liar' after NI protocol remarks

MP calls for age limit on family event hosted by trans artist with 'nappy fetish'

'It's not okay to play out sexual fetish': MP calls for age limit on family event hosted by trans artist with 'nappy fetish'
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'You can hold me to it!': Minister pledges to end homelessness among armed forces veterans this year
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick says Tory NI protocol row is 'dangerous and embarrassing'

Kate Forbes faces backlash

'Are we intolerant of people with religious beliefs?' Shelagh Fogarty asks as Kate Forbes faces backlash
Andrew Marr has said that Rishi Sunak's decision on the Northern Ireland Protocol will either "split his party" if he sides with the EU or infuriate the bloc if he sides with unionists.

Andrew Marr: Stuck Sunak will either infuriate EU or split party over Northern Ireland

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit