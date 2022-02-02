Rape trial date set for Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy

2 February 2022, 14:01 | Updated: 2 February 2022, 15:00

Benjamin Mendy's trial date has been set
Benjamin Mendy's trial date has been set. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A trial date has been set for Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy who faces a new allegation of attempted rape.

The 27-year-old French left back now faces nine charges – seven counts of rape relating to four women, one of sexual assault and an attempted rape charge involving a new alleged victim.

Judge Patrick Thompson set a trial date for July 25 as he urged lawyers to ensure the case it not delayed further. The case could take six weeks to conclude.

Speaking at a hearing at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday, the judge said: "It's not fair on the complainants and not fair on the defendants.

"I'm conscious of the fact that the complainants have already suffered significant delay.

"Say, for example, Mr Mendy, his career is on hold. Everyone has got to understand Mr Mendy can't go to work. This matter needs to be tried."

Mendy appeared in court facing rape charges
Mendy appeared in court facing rape charges. Picture: Alamy

The French international, who wore a dark grey suit, white shirt and black tie to court, spoke only to confirm his identity and he leaned towards a French interpreter who sat with him.

He was joined by his co-defendant, Louis Saha Matturie, 40, of Salford, who is accused of 10 offences relating to seven women.

These include seven counts of rape relating to five women and three of sexual assault.

The charges against both men span from late 2020 to August 2021. The women involved cannot be named under law.

Mendy, of Prestbury, Cheshire, was bailed in January along with Louis Saha Matturie. They were first arrested in August last year.

A further pre-trial hearing was slated for March 11.

Mendy joined Manchester City for £52 million and has played for the club since 2017.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Thousands signed a petition opposing Raith Rovers' capture of David Goodwillie

Thousands sign petition calling for Raith Rovers to axe David Goodwillie after outrage

Scottish officials want to trim the bottoms off thousands of classroom doors

Scottish Government's £300,000 bill to trim 2,000 classroom doors because of Covid

Priti Patel said the messages show a cultural problem within the police force

Pritti Patel blasts Cressida Dick for a "failure of leadership" over racism at the Met

Boris Johnson refused to withdraw his Savile comments during PMQs.

Boris Johnson refuses to withdraw controversial Savile jibe at Keir Starmer

Breaking
RAF jets scrambled to intercept an unidentified aircraft

RAF jets scramble as "unidentified aircraft" approaches UK

Live
Boris faces PMQs days after damning Sue Gray report

Watch live: Boris faces PMQs days after damning Sue Gray report

The Duchess of Cambridge joined an England rugby training session at Twickenham

"I've got my kit on": The Queen passes Harry’s rugby patronages to Kate

Mason Greenwood has been released on bail

Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest on suspicion of rape and assault

Rachael Loftus is facing a cladding bill for her flat that is worth more than the property itself

Cladding crisis: 'My cladding bill is worth more than my flat,' says health professional

Tobias Ellwood and Anthony Mangnall said they were submitting letters of no confidence

Boris Johnson faces '12k fines for party breaches' as two more Tories call for him to quit

Aerial footage shows the moment the double murderer was caught by police after a manhunt

Dramatic moment double killer is cornered by police as he is jailed for 40 years

Simon Cowell has just wrapped filming on Britain's Got Talent

Simon Cowell 'lucky to be alive' after second e-bike accident in 18 months

Sir Keir Starmer said the Tories were hitting the public with stealth taxes

Starmer accuses PM of ‘gaslighting’ the public over cost of living crisis

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could be made available over the counter

Hormone replacement therapy set to be made available over the counter for first time

The presenter has been suspended for two weeks

Whoopi Goldberg suspended from presenter role after 'wrong and hurtful' Holocaust comments

Michael Gove spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning

Levelling up: Michael Gove sets out plan to end illiteracy by 2030

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden

Biden sends troops to Poland, Germany and Romania as Russia tensions rise
Dolly Parton and eminem

Dolly Parton, Eminem and Duran Duran among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Ukraine

US ‘could reach deal with Russia’ to ease tensions over missiles in Europe
Groundhog Day

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

Groundhog Day

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

Migration

Turkey: Frozen bodies of 12 migrants found at Greek border

Iran State TV Hack

Iranian state TV streaming site targeted with dissident message
Beijing Olympics Lunar New Year

Covid situation ‘safe’ ahead of Winter Olympics, says Beijing
A damaged area in Nuku'alofa, Tonga following the volcanic eruption near the Pacific archipelago

Lockdown for Tonga after Covid-19 infections reach disaster-hit nation
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim attends concert glorifying his power

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report
Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien hails 'patriotic' caller's story of halting cancer treatment to deliver sanitiser

James O'Brien hails 'patriotic' caller's story of halting cancer treatment to deliver sanitiser
James O'Brien: 'Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does'

James O'Brien: Imagine a market that treats standards in the same way the PM does
Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report

Diane Abbott: 'Cressida Dick must go' following damning IOPC report
Lawyer of Jimmy Savile victims attacks PM for 'troubling smear' in Commons

Lawyer of Jimmy Savile victims attacks PM for 'troubling smear' in Commons
Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC

Police culture made my son a racist and misogynist, mother tells LBC
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8PM

Cross Question 01/02 | Watch again

James summed up the PM's Savile slur against Keir Starmer

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson's Savile slur has no place in our democracy
Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of''

Iain Dale: 'What I saw today was a Prime Minister who I can't be proud of'
It's 'absolutely irrefutable' Boris Johnson misled Commons, SNP's Ian Blackford tells LBC

It's 'absolutely irrefutable' PM misled Commons, SNP's Ian Blackford tells LBC
Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson guilty of 'flagrant abuse of power'

Sue Gray report: Boris Johnson's conduct a 'flagrant abuse of power'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police