Rape trial date set for Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy's trial date has been set. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A trial date has been set for Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy who faces a new allegation of attempted rape.

The 27-year-old French left back now faces nine charges – seven counts of rape relating to four women, one of sexual assault and an attempted rape charge involving a new alleged victim.

Judge Patrick Thompson set a trial date for July 25 as he urged lawyers to ensure the case it not delayed further. The case could take six weeks to conclude.

Speaking at a hearing at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday, the judge said: "It's not fair on the complainants and not fair on the defendants.

"I'm conscious of the fact that the complainants have already suffered significant delay.

"Say, for example, Mr Mendy, his career is on hold. Everyone has got to understand Mr Mendy can't go to work. This matter needs to be tried."

Mendy appeared in court facing rape charges. Picture: Alamy

The French international, who wore a dark grey suit, white shirt and black tie to court, spoke only to confirm his identity and he leaned towards a French interpreter who sat with him.

He was joined by his co-defendant, Louis Saha Matturie, 40, of Salford, who is accused of 10 offences relating to seven women.

These include seven counts of rape relating to five women and three of sexual assault.

The charges against both men span from late 2020 to August 2021. The women involved cannot be named under law.

Mendy, of Prestbury, Cheshire, was bailed in January along with Louis Saha Matturie. They were first arrested in August last year.

A further pre-trial hearing was slated for March 11.

Mendy joined Manchester City for £52 million and has played for the club since 2017.