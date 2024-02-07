Israeli PM rejects Hamas' ceasefire deal as he vows 'total victory' in Gaza 'within months'

By Kieran Kelly

Israel has rejected Hamas' proposed ceasefire terms, with Benjamin Netanyahu vowing "total victory" in Gaza is possible within months.

The Israeli Prime Minister said negotiations with Hamas were "not going anywhere" and said their demands were "bizarre".

"There is no other solution but a complete and final victory," Mr Netanyahu told a press conference this eveneing.

"If Hamas will survive in Gaza, it's only a question of time until the next massacre."

Hamas says the rejection of a deal shows Mr Netanyahu is insistent on pursuing a war in Gaza.

Talks between the groups will continue.

Israel has continued to bombard Gaza. Picture: Getty

It comes after Hamas responded in a 'generally positive spirit' to a Gaza ceasefire proposal and releasing remaining Israeli hostages, according to Qatar's prime minister.

“I would like to inform the media that we have received a reply from Hamas with regards to the general framework of the agreement with regard to hostages,” Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Tuesday.

The prime minister, whose country has long acted as a mediator for the militant group, was speaking at a press conference beside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“The reply includes some comments, but in general it is positive," he said.

"However, given the sensitivity of the circumstances, we will not tackle details."Al Thani said "we are optimistic" and that they have delivered the response to the Israeli party.