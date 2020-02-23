Bernie Sanders cements Democratic front-runner status after Nevada victory

Bernie Sanders was victorious in Nevada's caucuses. Picture: PA

Bernie Sanders has cemented his place as the Democratic Party's front-runner following his crucial win in the Nevada caucuses.

The 78-year-old pulled further away from his moderate rivals after his victory in the western state, as well as his strong performances in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Mr Sanders, a self-described socialist, garnered support from Nevada's large Latino community during the presidential primary election.

He left the state early on Saturday to whip up support in El Paso, Texas.

The Democratic nominee told crowds in the Texan city that US President Donald Trump was "a pathological liar running a corrupt administration."

Mr Sanders struck a chord with Nevada's strong Latino community. Picture: PA

"When we come together, there is nothing we can't accomplish," Mr Sanders added.

Earlier in February, the Vermont senator triumphed in New Hampshire shortly after his provisional tie with Pete Buttigieg in Iowa.

The population of Nevada closely reflects the overall population of the USA - more so than Iowa and New Hampshire - with 29 per cent of people being Latino, 10 per cent being black, and nine per cent as Asian American and Pacific Islander.

The Democratic nominee called Mr Trump "a pathological liar". Picture: PA

Democratic candidates will continue their fight for the chance to take on Mr Trump in the presidential election later this year by travelling to South Carolina for the next debate.

Super Tuesday will follow on 3 March, however Mr Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden are trailing far behind Mr Sanders.

The ultimate winner will represent Democrats on the ballot against Mr Trump in November with the White House incumbent not facing a contest in Nevada for his party's nomination.