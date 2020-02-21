Bernie Sanders tells Vladimir Putin 'stay out of American elections'

21 February 2020, 22:13

Vladimir Putin and Bernie Sanders
Vladimir Putin and Bernie Sanders. Picture: PA

Bernie Sanders has told Russian President Vladimir Putin to "stay out of American elections".

His comments come in light of a Washington Post report that says the Democrat presidential candidate that Russia was trying to help his campaign.

In a statement, Mr Sanders said: “Unlike Donald Trump, I do not consider Vladimir Putin a good friend.

"He is an autocratic thug who is attempting to destroy democracy and crush dissent in Russia."

He continued: “Let’s be clear, the Russians want to undermine American democracy by dividing us up and, unlike the current president, I stand firmly against their efforts, and any other foreign power that wants to interfere in our election.

“Some of the ugly stuff on the internet attributed to our campaign may well not be coming from real supporters,” Sanders said.

