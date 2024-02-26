Revealed: UK's worst supermarkets ranked - where does your favourite list?

The UK's favourite supermarket has been named. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The UK's best and worst supermarkets have been revealed - with the nation's favourite also listed as having poor value for money.

For a third year in a row, Marks and Spencer has been listed as the nation's favourite - even though it's considered by shoppers as being "a bit pricey".

A new Which? survey found that the supermarket is a customer score of 76 per cent.

It was described by shoppers as "excellent experience" and a "calm" place to shop.

Meanwhile, the worst supermarkets in the UK, according to the survey, are Asda and Morrisons, both scoring just 64%.

M&S is number one. Picture: Getty

M&S was given five-star ratings for its own-label and fresh products, as well as staff availability and helpfulness, store appearance.

But even though it bagged five-stars for customer happiness, it did receive just two stars for value for money.

That is despite investing £30million in its 'Remarksable' value range in a bid to keep up with Aldi and Lidl.

In fact, Aldi came in second place with a customer score of 73 per cent. It also beat out M&S with a four-star value for money score.

UK supermarket rankings

Aldi came in second place. Picture: Alamy

M&S - 76%

Aldi - 73%

Waitrose - 72%

Sainsbury's - 70%

Tesco - 70%

Iceland - 69%

Lidl - 68%

Asda - 64%

Morrisons - 64%