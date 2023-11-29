Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles defends daughter against 'skin lightening' accusations

29 November 2023, 09:49

Beyonce's mother said she was "sick and tired of people attacking her" daughter
Beyonce's mother said she was "sick and tired of people attacking her" daughter. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Beyonce's mother has defended her daughter against "racist" comments which accused the singer of "lightening her skin" for the premiere of film Renaissance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The mother-of-two said she was "sick and tired of people attacking her" after critics took to social media to condemn Beyonce's premiere look, which saw her sporting platinum blond hair and a silver corseted dress with matching gloves.

Ms Knowles said Beyonce would be "pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up" as she defended the singer on Instagram over the comments.

Posting a video montage of Beyonce over the top of her song Brown Skin Girl, Ms Knowles wrote: "Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid, ignorant, self-hating, racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white.

Read more: Dutch speakers say edition naming Royals ‘as racist’ in Omid Scobie’s book can't be a mistranslation - as copies pulped

"She does a film, called the Renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?

"How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy?

"Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown."

Ms Knowles claimed a US outlet had contacted Beyonce's hairstylist for a statement about the allegations, which she said "made my blood boil".

"I am sick and tired of people attacking her," she continued.

"Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience.

"Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork."

Ms Knowles said Beyonce "helps people whenever she can", as well as lifting up and promoting "black women and underdogs at all times".

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce charts the singer's 39-date world tour of her 2022 Grammy-winning album, sharing concert footage from its launch in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri.

The film premiered at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

GoFundMe set up for 'heroic' crane driver.

GoFundMe page set up to buy heroic crane driver a drink after he saves colleagues life

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick (l) has said action needs to be taken as the shortage occupation list is being looked at

'Worker shortage list' including ballet dancers could be axed as ministers battle to reduce migration

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs temporarily steps down as Revolt chairman amid allegations

Crash search at sea

US military Osprey aircraft with six onboard crashes off southern Japan

Carla Bellucci will charge family members £150 for Christmas dinner.

'Britain's most hated woman' to charge family members £150 for Christmas dinner as she should not be 'out of pocket'

Snow could hit London this weekend as first flurries land in Scotland and the north

Snow set to hit London as forecasters issue three day weather warnings for 795 miles of the UK

The four boys drowned in the crash in north Wales

Cause of death of four teenagers killed in Snowdonia camping trip car crash revealed at inquest

Russian model Irina Dvizova, 42 was gunned down in Turkey alongside her daughter Dayana, 15,

International manhunt launched after model, 42, and daughter 15, gunned down in Turkish holiday resort

The paramedic rolls on the ground in pain after being pushed out of the ambulance

Shocking moment London Ambulance Service paramedic pushed out of ambulance by patient

The Pope

Aide reads speech for unwell Pope Francis

Charlie Munger

Warren Buffett ally Charlie Munger dies aged 99

Omis Scobie (l) and Harry, Meghan and Archie (r)

Second Royal 'identified' as racist in Dutch translation of Endgame as author Omid Scobie insists he's not to blame

Palestinian prisoner freed

Mediators look to extend truce in Gaza on final day

Larry Fink image

Acclaimed US photographer Larry Fink dies aged 82

Emir of Kuwait

Kuwait’s ruling emir ‘stable’ in hospital after medical emergency

Snow in Rhyl (l) as Met Office map shows places facing fresh flurries

Brits wake up to snow as Met Office reveals where more ice and flurries will hit as temperatures plummet

Latest News

See more Latest News

Osprey helicopter

US military aircraft carrying eight people crashes into sea off Japan

Grandma Wong

Hong Kong Court hears final arguments in trial of pro-democracy activists

The Environment Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Migrant numbers 'need to be brought down' minister tells LBC as Tories at odds over immigration levels
The Dutch translation of Endgame appeared to identify two Royal Family members 'accused of speaking about Archie's skin colour

Dutch speakers say edition naming Royals ‘as racist’ in Omid Scobie’s book can't be a mistranslation - as copies pulped
Virtual and phone appointments can miss serious illnesses, study finds

Patients 'at risk' as telephone and online GP appointments can miss serious illnesses, study finds
Christopher Luxon

New Zealand PM plans to ban mobile use in schools and repeal tobacco controls

India Tunnel rescue

41 workers emerge after 17 days trapped in collapsed Indian road tunnel

The Clutha disaster left 10 people dead

'I was traumatised and blamed myself': Survivors of Glasgow helicopter crash speak out about tragedy 10 years on
The pair were caught in yet another row.

I’m A Celeb’s Nigel Farage and Nella Rose embroiled in clash over cultural appropriation

Emily Hand is afraid to speak above a whisper after being kidnapped, her father has said.

Freed Irish-Israeli hostage Emily Hand, 9, was once a ‘happy noisy girl’ but now ‘won’t speak above a whisper’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The ghost of Princess Diana! William, Harry and the rest of us deserve better

The ghost of Princess Diana! William, Harry and the rest of us deserve better from The Crown
Scobie's book Endgame had to be pulled from the shelves in the Netherlands

Who is Omid Scobie and why is a royal accused of asking about Archie's skin colour?

Scobie's book has accidentally printed with the name of a royal in the passage discussing concern about Archie's skin colour

Second royal 'named as racist' in Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s book as author insists he’s not to blame

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit