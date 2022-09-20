Top executive at vegan firm Beyond Meat accused of biting man's nose and ripping flesh off

Mr Ramsey was arrested after allegedly biting flesh off a man's nose. Picture: Washington Country Sheriff's Office

By Will Taylor

A key executive at a vegan food company called Beyond Meat has been arrested over allegedly biting a man's nose and "ripping flesh" from it.

Douglas Ramsey was said to have attacked a driver when a Subaru came into contact with his Bronco's passenger side front tyre at a car park in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The 53-year-old allegedly left his vehicle during the incident on Saturday evening, smashed the Subaru's back windshield with a punch and began hitting the Subaru owner, eventually biting his nose and "ripping the flesh on the tip".

Local station KNWA/KFTA reports the chief operating officer at Beyond Meat was alleged to have "threatened to kill" the man and was arrested and charged with "terroristic threatening" and third-degree battery.

He has been released after posting bail worth just under £10,000.

Beyond Meat, a California-based company that produces plant-based meat substitutes, saw its stock fall more than 70% in 2022 and plans to cut 4% of its workforce around the world after lowering its revenue forecast.

The company has been struck with rising prices related to plant-based meat substitutes amid the cost of living crisis.