Biden touches down in Europe ahead of G20 and COP26

29 October 2021, 06:48 | Updated: 29 October 2021, 06:50

The President and the First Lady departed for Europe on Thursday
The President and the First Lady departed for Europe on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

US President Joe Biden has landed in Rome, where he is holding talks with the Pope ahead of the crunch G20 and COP26 summits.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is the first time Mr Biden has met Pope Francis since being elected as US President last year.

The White House says a number of things are on the agenda for the talks between the President and the religious leader, including climate change, poverty and Covid-19.

In a statement, the White House added their work will be "grounded in respect for fundamental human dignity".

Mr Biden is accompanied in Rome by his wife Dr Jill Biden.

After meeting the Pope Mr Biden will attend a G20 summit and then head to Glasgow on Sunday night for COP26 - the United Nations climate conference.

The summit will be a key opportunity to show the world the United States is back in the game in the fight against climate change - something Mr Biden's predecessor was rather less keen on.

The pressure is even more intense as he has failed to secure a deal in Congress for his climate and economic agenda.

Read more: What is COP26 and why does it matter? A complete guide to the key climate summit

Read more: Analysis: a fortnight where the planet's fate will be decided

It will also be an opportunity for Mr Biden to reconcile with French President Emmanuel Macron, after the new AUKUS security pact between the US, Britain and Australia caused relations with France to sour.

The G20 will be a key opportunity for getting a head start with climate negotiations, with phasing out coal and keeping temperature rises within 1.5C reportedly the key points of contention.

Read more: Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

If the G20 can agree on these two things, they are in a much better position to convince other countries to do the same at COP26.

Glasgow is hosting COP26, which starts on Sunday and lasts for two weeks.

Mr Biden is one of around 25,000 people expected to attend.

Read more: How will COP26 be carbon neutral?

Read more: COP26: What could be decided at the key climate summit?

Many have pinned their hopes on COP26 being a turning point on global climate negotiations - but whether it is remains to be seen.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gordon Brown told LBC's Nick Ferrari developed countries such as the UK are "hoarding" Covid vaccines

'None of us are safe': Former PM accuses UK of 'hoarding' Covid vaccines

Protestors blocked the M25 between junction 28 and 29

Eco mob storm M25 in Essex after telling court they felt 'bullied'

E-cigarettes will be available on the NHS.

E-cigarettes could be prescribed on NHS in world first to tackle smoking habits

The Queen presented the poetry award on Zoom.

Smiling Queen jokes as she presents poetry award on Zoom from Windsor Castle

Protests will take place again in the lead up to the COP meeting in Glasgow.

Greta Thunberg to join climate protests in London ahead of Cop26 summit

The seal is being protected by police.

'Thoughtless humans' hurl stones at dying seal as police attempt to protect animal

Angela Rayner apologised for her comments amid concerns over MP safety.

Angela Rayner apologises 'unreservedly' for calling Tories 'scum' at conference

Facebook's company name will be Meta following a rebranding exercise

Facebook changes company name to Meta as part of major rebrand

Trawler 'Cornelis-Gert Jan' was detained by French authorities

Government summons French ambassador in bitter row over post-Brexit fishing rights

All countries have been removed from England's travel red list.

Travel update: Red list reduced to zero in boost for holidays

A man has been sentenced for sending Angela Rayner a threatening email

Man sentenced for sending threatening email to Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner

A Malaysian gynaecologist has created the 'world's first unisex condom'.

'World's first unisex condom' created by Malaysian gynaecologist

Insulate Britain activists told a court they felt 'bullied' by the legal system

Eco protesters tell court they feel 'bullied' as £900k cost of blockades is revealed

The Chancellor’s cuts to booze duty will be scant consolation for people in Scotland struggling to heat their homes, writes Gina Davidson

Opinion: Rishi's Budget leaves an open goal for the SNP

MP criticises use of suicide vests in Bournemouth art show

Tory MP slams 'sick and offensive' suicide vest art show in Bournemouth

Rishi Sunak at a sweet shop during a visit to Bury Market in Lancashire

Middle income families face paying ‘£3,000’ more in tax after Rishi Sunak’s Budget

Latest News

See more Latest News

The River Kent in Burneside, Cumbria, has almost burst its banks already

'Danger to life' flood warning after a month's worth of rain falls in 24 hours
Amazon customers could have been subjected to a "brushing" scam

Amazon 'brushing': Scammers may have targeted over one million households
David Henderson has been found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft

Emiliano Sala: Flight organiser found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft
Danyal Hussein who is 19 - stabbed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in a park in Wembley in June last year.

Teenager who murdered sisters in London park in 'pact with demon' jailed for life
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has defended cutting the price of a bottle of Prosecco

Chancellor defends Prosecco price cut claiming it is 'not the preserve of wealthy elites'
Extinction Rebellion protestors have broken into the UK's largest oil refinery

Extinction Rebellion activists block UK's largest oil refinery and scale silos
The US has granted a passport with an "X" gender recognition for a person who identifies as intersex

US issues first passport with 'X' gender after five-year legal battle
A British fishing trawler has been detained in France.

France detains British trawler in major escalation of Brexit fishing row
The Chancellor announced his Budget yesterday

Chancellor faces questions on Budget after insisting 'our plan is working'
Five men were arrested in Norwich.

Five arrested after four men found with stab wounds in Norwich

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale

Emmanuel Macron 'playing to the gallery' in post-Brexit fishing row, says Iain Dale
'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts emissions calculator verdict on his avocados

'Perhaps I shouldn't breathe either': Andrew Castle blasts food emissions calculator
'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter
Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist

Rishi Sunak's budget was 'very clever politically', says economist
Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' Universal Credit taper rate

Eddie Mair grills Tory MP on self-admitted 'crazy' pre-budget Universal Credit taper rate
Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/10 | Watch again

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director

UK has 'five more years of stagnant living standards at best' - IFS Director
Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace

Nick Ferrari savages MP Robert Jenrick over 'wasted £37bn' on Test and Trace
Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had

Tory MP: This is the probably the greenest government we've ever had
Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 26/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police