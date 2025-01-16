Biden warns ‘oligarchy taking shape in America’ and takes credit for Gaza ceasefire in final address as US president

16 January 2025, 03:03

President Joe Biden delivers his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House on January 15, 2025
President Joe Biden delivers his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House on January 15, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

President Joe Biden warned of a 'dangerous oligarchy' in the US as he delivered his final remarks to the American people, capping off 50 years of public service.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joe Biden addressed the American people as their president for the last time on Wednesday, just days before Donald Trump retakes office.

In his speech, the outgoing president warned that 'an oligarchy' was taking shape in the US, sounding the alarm over the accumulation of wealth and power among a small number of people.

"Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead," Mr Biden said.

He pointed to "a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a few ultra-wealthy people. Dangerous consequences if their abuse of power is left unchecked."

Invoking president Dwight Eisenhower's warnings about the military-industrial complex when he left office, he added: "I'm equally concerned about the potential rise of a tech-industrial complex that could pose real dangers to our country as well."

Though he did not name anyone, some of the world's richest people and titans of the tech industry have flocked to Mr Trump's side in recent months, particularly after his November victory.

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, spent more than 100 million dollars (£81.7 million) on helping Trump get elected.

Read more:

Billionaire Elon Musk spent more than 100 million dollars (£81.7 million) on helping Trump get elected
Billionaire Elon Musk spent more than 100 million dollars (£81.7 million) on helping Trump get elected. Picture: Getty

Other CEO's like Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon's Jeff Bezos have donated to Trump's inauguration and have visited Trump's private club in Florida for an audience with the president-elect.

Mr Biden also called for a constitutional amendment to end immunity for sitting presidents, after the Supreme Court granted Trump sweeping protections last year from criminal liability over his role in trying to undermine his 2020 defeat to Biden.

Biden also took the opportunity to take credit for the ceasefire announced in Gaza earlier this evening, saying his team was instrumental to getting the agreement over the line.

"This plan was developed and negotiated by my team, and it will be largely implemented by the incoming administration," he said.

"That's why I told my team to keep the incoming administration fully informed, because that's how it should be - working together as Americans."

Both him and Trump have claimed credit for the ceasefire agreement since it was announced, with Trump saying it "could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November."

Biden added: "It will take time to feel the impact of all we've done together, but the seeds are planted and they'll grow and they'll bloom for decades to come."

He also remarked on misinformation on social media, and warned of the dangers that could come with the rise of AI technology.

“Americans are being buried under an avalanche of misinformation and disinformation, enabling the abuse of power,” Biden said, commenting on recent developments which have seen Meta follow in the footsteps of X and getting rid of fact-checkers.

He said Americans meant that Americans are “smothered by lies told for power and for profit.”

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hug after he delivered his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House on January 15, 2025
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hug after he delivered his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House on January 15, 2025. Picture: Getty

“We must hold the social platform accountable to protect our children, our families and out very democracy from the abuse of power,” he continued.

He added that artificial intelligence, "the most consequential technology of our time, perhaps of all time," needs proper regulation to make sure it does not "spawn new threats to our rights, our way of life, to our privacy, how we work and how we protect our nation."

But Biden is not leaving the White House in the way that he hoped. He originally tried to run for re-election, brushing aside voters' concerns that he would be 86 years old at the end of a second term.

After shuffling onto the stage and stumbling over his words in a debate with Republican Donald Trump, Biden dropped out of the race under pressure from his own party.

He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost to Trump in November. Now Biden is preparing to cede power to someone he has described as an existential threat to the country's democratic institutions.

He implicitly acknowledged that his promises remained unfulfilled in an open letter released on Wednesday morning.

"I ran for president because I believed that the soul of America was at stake," Biden wrote.

"The very nature of who we are was at stake. And, that's still the case."

The rest of the letter emphasised his accomplishments, including guiding the country out of the coronavirus pandemic, supporting domestic manufacturing and limiting the cost of prescription drugs.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

South Korea Martial Law

Lawyers say detained South Korean president will refuse further questioning

Biden

Joe Biden warns of dangers of ‘oligarchy’ of ultra-rich running United States

Professor Nicola Ranger, RCN chief executive said that "care that would have been seen prior to Covid as shocking has been normalised."

‘The system is broken’ - damning report reveals NHS patients 'dying in corridors and going undiscovered for hours'

James Clarkson, 20, from Carlisle, hit the £7,533,329 jackpot

Trainee gas engineer scoops more than £7million on the lottery - but has no plans to quit his job

The incident allegedly happened at the Strangers’ Bar in the Houses of Parliament, which is only open to MPs and their guests, and parliamentary staff.

Police investigate drink spiking incident in Houses of Parliament bar

Ceasefire Deal Reached In Israel-Gaza War, According To Various Officials

Ceasefire explained: What does the deal between Israel and Hamas mean?

Mideast Wars Takeaways

What does the ceasefire agreement mean for Israel, Hamas and the Middle East?

People walk past stalls selling goods amid the rubble of buildings destroyed during previous Israeli strikes, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, January 15, 2025

Charities welcome ceasefire but warn that ‘enormous’ increase in aid needed to alleviate suffering in Gaza

Bridget Phillipson

Bridget Phillipson to revive free speech laws following backlash from universities

South Africa Miners Dead

South African police end mine rescue operation with at least 78 dead

Protesters call for return of hostages after ceasefire deal was reached

'Light at the end of the tunnel': Family of Israeli hostages celebrate ceasefire deal following 'so many false dawns'

Drake (Ian West/PA)

Drake sues Universal Music for defamation related to Kendrick Lamar ‘diss’ track

World reacts to Gaza ceasefire deal

World reacts to Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal after 15 months of fighting - as hostages to be 'released shortly'

Israel Palestinians

Officials claim Gaza ceasefire, but Israel says details still not ironed out

Live
LIVE: Gaza ceasefire deal as it happens

LIVE: Joe Biden confirms Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal to begin this weekend

The US has announced a fresh wave of sanctions on Russia

US announces fresh wave of sanctions on Russia ahead of Trump's return to White House

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Israel and Hamas agree ceasefire to pause Gaza war and release some hostages

Gaza ceasefire deal has been reached, Qatar confirms - as Biden announces US and Israeli hostage release

Gaza ceasefire deal reached, Qatar confirms - as Biden announces hostage release and 'permanent end to the war'
The app ban could come into effect on 19th January.

The US TikTok ban is 'un-American' and infringes on free speech, says father of star Charli D'Amelio
Diane Langton has died aged 77

Only Fools and Horses star and soap legend Diane Langton dies aged 77

Trump Cabinet Rubio

Rubio vows to place US interests ‘above all else’ as Trump’s top diplomat

Britain's deal to cede the Chagos Islands has been cast into doubt

Labour deal to hand over Chagos Islands thrown into doubt as Starmer gives Trump time to 'consider' agreement
Labrador retriever.

Girl, 11, attacked by eight dogs in Devon farm

A California Department of Corrections hand crew works containment lines ahead of the Palisades Fire

Final round of dangerous conditions forecast in Southern California amid fires

Donald Tusk spoke at a news conference alongside Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russia is 'planning acts of air terror' against airlines worldwide, Polish PM warns

Tributes have poured in for Linda Nolan

Linda Nolan's heartbroken sisters lead tributes as beloved singer dies aged 65 from cancer

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's Princess Kate, center, visits The Royal Marsden Hospital, London

'It's a relief to now be in remission': Princess of Wales opens up about cancer treatment in surprise hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II and Anthony Blunt

Queen Elizabeth was 'kept in the dark for a decade' about Soviet spy who infiltrated her household, MI5 files reveal
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to visit Poland to mark 80th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News