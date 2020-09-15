Biker caught pulling 'ridiculous' 100mph wheelie in front of unmarked police car

15 September 2020, 17:49 | Updated: 15 September 2020, 17:52

Lee Embleton, 51, pulled the dangerous wheelie in front of an unmarked police car
Lee Embleton, 51, pulled the dangerous wheelie in front of an unmarked police car. Picture: Northumbria Police
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A biker has admitted to dangerous driving after pulling a "ridiculous" 100mph wheelie in front of an unmarked police car.

Lee Embleton, 51, was caught on camera by a Northumbria Police vehicle as he attempted the dangerous stunt while the officers joined the A194(M) at Follingsby Lane in Gateshead.

Analysis of the footage revealed Embleton's bike, the first of three, was travelling at more than 100mph.

The defendant, of Ashwood Grange, Thornley, Durham, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, Northumbria Police said.

Embleton was given an interim driving ban and was made to forfeit his bike following the offence, which occurred in June 2018.

The 51-year-old will be sentenced at the same court on 13 November.

Chief Inspector Sam Rennison, of Northumbria Police, said: "We deal with dangerous driving cases on a regular basis but it beggars belief that somebody would act so stupidly and dangerously on the roads.

"The overwhelming majority of motorbike riders use the roads in a safe manner and respect their own safety as well as other motorists, but Embleton did not and must now deal with the consequences of his actions.

"Unfortunately for Embleton, he decided to carry out the ridiculous stunt right in front of an unmarked police car - and our officers were able to quickly stop him and report him for the offences."

