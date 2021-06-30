Bill Cosby leaves prison after sexual assault conviction overturned by court

30 June 2021, 19:16 | Updated: 30 June 2021, 21:12

Bill Cosby has spent more than two years in prison
Bill Cosby has spent more than two years in prison. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

US comedian Bill Cosby has left prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned by Pennsylvania's highest court.

The 83-year-old had served more than two years of a three to ten-year sentence at a state prison.

Cosby, best known for 1980s TV series The Cosby Show and once known as "America's Dad", was convicted in 2018 of drugging and molesting ex-basketball player Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

He was charged in 2015 when a prosecutor armed with new evidence arrested him days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.

However, on Wednesday Pennsylvania's Supreme Court said an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented Cosby from being charged in the case.

Because of this, a "process violation" had taken place.

Cosby’s subsequent arrest was "an affront to fundamental fairness, particularly when it results in a criminal prosecution that was forgone for more than a decade", the court said.

"Cosby's convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged," the 79-page ruling added.

He was released from SCI Phoenix near Philadelphia within hours of the ruling.

