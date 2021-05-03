Breaking News

Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years or marriage

Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce they are getting divorced. Picture: Getty

By Nick Hardinges

Bill Gates and his wife Melinda have announced they are getting divorced as they can no longer "grow together as a couple".

The American business magnate confirmed the news on his Twitter profile shortly after 9:30pm on Monday.

Gates - the fourth richest man in the world with a net worth of more than £112 billion - married Melinda in January 1994.

He wrote: "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.

"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.

"We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

