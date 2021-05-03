Tom Swarbrick 10pm - 1am
Breaking News
Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years or marriage
3 May 2021, 21:49 | Updated: 3 May 2021, 22:07
Bill Gates and his wife Melinda have announced they are getting divorced as they can no longer "grow together as a couple".
The American business magnate confirmed the news on his Twitter profile shortly after 9:30pm on Monday.
Gates - the fourth richest man in the world with a net worth of more than £112 billion - married Melinda in January 1994.
He wrote: "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.
"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.
"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.
"We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."
