Breaking News

Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce divorce after 27 years or marriage

3 May 2021, 21:49 | Updated: 3 May 2021, 22:07

Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce they are getting divorced
Bill Gates and wife Melinda announce they are getting divorced. Picture: Getty
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Bill Gates and his wife Melinda have announced they are getting divorced as they can no longer "grow together as a couple".

The American business magnate confirmed the news on his Twitter profile shortly after 9:30pm on Monday.

Gates - the fourth richest man in the world with a net worth of more than £112 billion - married Melinda in January 1994.

He wrote: "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.

"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.

"We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

This story is being updated...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cambridge University awards honorary Doctorates

Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending their marriage
Baby Driver European Premiere – London

Judge orders Kevin Spacey accuser to identify himself in suit
The fire took place in Hampton on an island on the River Thames

'Explosions' heard as 'gigantic' fire rips through boatyard in south-west London
Britain has recorded just one more coronavirus death in the past 24 hours

UK records just one new Covid death in latest daily figures

Jacques d’Amboise

Dancer Jacques d’Amboise dies aged 86

A man has been arrested following clashes with the police outside Old Trafford on Sunday

Man, 28, arrested after police officers injured at Manchester United protest

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Covid crisis: Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad

Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad despite MPs' Covid variant concerns
'Integrity went years ago': Andrew Castle reveals why he stopped watching football

'Integrity went years ago': Andrew Castle reveals why he stopped watching football
David Lammy's monologue on the UK 'stepping back' from its foreign aid commitment

David Lammy's monologue on the UK 'stepping back' from its foreign aid commitment
Andrew Castle puts James Cleverly on spot over PM conduct amid Tory sleaze claims

Andrew Castle puts James Cleverly on spot over PM conduct amid Tory sleaze claims
Jonathan Agnew: Sports sadly boils down to money all the time and it drives me mad

Jonathan Agnew: Sports sadly boils down to money all the time and it drives me mad
Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London