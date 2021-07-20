Breaking News

Billionaire Jeff Bezos' New Shepard space flight successfully lands back on Earth

The capsule successfully landed with Jeff Bezos and the rest of the crew. Picture: YouTube

By Emma Soteriou

Jeff Bezos' New Shepard space flight has successfully landed back on Earth.

The Amazon founder reached the edge of space after taking off on Blue Origin's first human flight.

He blasted off in the sub-orbital New Shepard rocket from Texas on Tuesday, the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Mr Bezos entered space with his brother Mark, female astronaut Wally Funk, 82 - who trained in 1961 but never went to space - as well as Blue Origin's first customer, Dutch 18-year-old Oliver Daemen.

The event was live-streamed online for people around the world to witness the occasion - it is available to watch again below.

The flight lasted around 11 minutes from launch to capsule landing, with the group having around three or four minutes of zero-gravity.

They travelled above the Karman Line, which is considered to be the boundary of space.

The crew could be seen inside the capsule before they took off. Picture: YouTube

Lift-off was at 2pm UK time. Picture: YouTube

The crew could be heard cheering and shouting "woohoo" as they lifted off on into space.

Shortly after, the booster that had blasted the group of four up successfully landed.

It was followed by the capsule just minutes later.

The capsule floated down during its descent. Picture: YouTube

The crew awaited assistance after their landing. Picture: YouTube

The capsule touched down 11 minutes after it launched. Picture: YouTube

Upon landing, crew could be heard telling the control room: "It was amazing!"

A voice believed to be Jeff Bezos' could be heard saying: "Best day ever."

His brother, Mark, was asked by mission control how he was and he said: "I am unbelievably good."

The journey went well for Mr Bezos. Picture: YouTube

Family greeted the crew as they left the capsule. Picture: YouTube

Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen greeted loved ones once they were out. Picture: YouTube

Family and friends greeted the group as they left the capsule, cheering and embracing one another, with champagne bottles to celebrate.

Mr Bezos went to hug his parents Jackie and Mike.

After Ms Funk came out, she thanked the billionaire for the opportunity, having missed out decades before.

Blue Origin is planning two more flights before the end of the year.