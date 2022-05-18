Sheffield United star Billy Sharp needed stitches after headbutt by Forest pitch invader

18 May 2022, 08:14 | Updated: 18 May 2022, 08:39

A man has been arrested after Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was attacked during pitch celebrations
A man has been arrested after Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was attacked during pitch celebrations. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Megan Hinton

A man has been arrested after Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was attacked during celebrations as Nottingham Forest fans spilled on to the pitch at the end of the play-off semi-final.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Videos circulating on social media appear to show a football fan dressed in yellow running towards the captain who was standing in the technical area at the City Ground.

The 36-year-old former Forest striker was knocked to the ground and needed stitches for his injuries. Police have now arrested a man on suspicion of assault.

Nottinghamshire Police's chief inspector Paul Hennessy said: "A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident. He remains in custody and will be questioned by officers.

"Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing. We have spoken to the player concerned and we are working with both clubs who are supporting us with our investigation."

Read more: Cup final shame as thousands of fans boo Prince William ahead of game

The Blades captain was sidelined for the second leg because of injury and was stood on the touchline after Forest secured a dramatic 3-2 penalty shootout victory following a 3-3 aggregate draw, which precipitated a pitch invasion at the City Ground.

Forest have condemned the incident and said in a statement they will "will work with the authorities to locate the individual" and the offender will be subject to "a life ban" from the club.

The club statement read: "Nottingham Forest Football Club are appalled to learn that our former player, Billy Sharp, was assaulted leaving the pitch after tonight's match at the City Ground.

"The club will work with the authorities to locate the individual in order they are held to account for their actions, which will include a life ban from Nottingham Forest. https://cadmus.musicradio.com/#

"The club would also like to apologise to Billy personally and to Sheffield United Football Club."

Billy Sharp needed stitches for his injuries
Billy Sharp needed stitches for his injuries. Picture: Alamy

Whilst club manager Paul Heckingbottom has called for the fan to be jailed.

He said: "Billy was minding his own business and he was assaulted, blind-sided. It was cowardly. Billy is shaken up and he needed stitches. We have the footage. We always see people talking about player safety but nothing is ever done about it."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been locked in a defamation trial in the US

Amber Heard furiously denies assaulting Johnny Depp or previous partners as evidence ends

Liz Truss explained plans to alter parts of the Northern Ireland protocol

'We don’t want to scrap NI protocol, just the bits that don’t work': Truss tells LBC

Breaking
A Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences has been released on bail

Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault released on bail

The plane nosedived into a Chinese mountain

China plane crash that killed 132 was 'caused intentionally by someone in cockpit'

Rishi Sunak is believed to be drawing up plans to help Brits tackle the cost of living crisis

Inflation soars to 40-year high as Sunak 'plans income tax cuts and to slash energy bills'

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been locked in a defamation trial in the US

Amber Heard accused of photoshopping images of injuries after fighting with Johnny Depp

A committee of MPs has said some prisoners should be given laptops

Prisoners should be given free laptops and access to online learning, say MPs

Former Bank of England governor Lord Mervyn King.

Banks are not 'helpless' says ex-Bank of England governor as he slams 'serious mistakes'

Schools may have to reduce portion sizes for children's meals due to ratcheting costs, the boss of one of the UK's biggest food wholesalers has warned.

Schools may have to cut portion sizes as price hikes bite, food boss warns

The body of Shani Warren was found in Taplow Lake in 1987

'Evil predator' found guilty of murdering 'lady in the lake' 30 years ago

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr he fears Russia may execute Ukrainian fighters.

Russia 'may execute captured Ukrainian PoWs', Armed Forces minister warns

Tory MP: 'Oil companies have a cartel monopoly' over consumers

Tory MP: 'Oil companies have a cartel monopoly' over consumers

A Tory MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault

Tory MP banned from Commons after arrest on suspicion of rape and sexual assault

Monkeypox legions.

Monkeypox spreading in UK by 'sexual transmission', experts believe

Alex Davies, 27, was today convicted by a jury for being a member of National Action (NA) after it was banned in the UK.

'Terrorist hiding in plain sight' Alex Davies guilty of Nazi group membership

Castle was convicted at Preston Crown Court

Foster mum found guilty of murdering Leiland-James Corkill, 1, who she wanted to adopt

Latest News

See more Latest News

A part of an apartment is seen at the side of damaged during a heavy fighting buildings in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo)

Ukraine hopes to swap Mariupol steel plant fighters for Russian POWs
People visit the Blue House in Seoul, South Korea

South Korea’s Blue House opens to public for first time in decades
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg

Finland and Sweden submit applications for Nato membership

France Cannes 2022 Opening Ceremony Red Carpet

Cannes Film Festival opens with address by Ukrainian President Zelensky
People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting with an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea reports another jump in suspected Covid-19 cases

Jeremy Smith

Girlfriend of Dallas shooting suspect says he feared Asian Americans
Ukraine Russia Mariupol

Mariupol on verge of falling as fighters leave steel plant

Ukraine Mariupol

Ruined Mariupol forever etched in Ukraine’s history

Spain Women’s Rights

Spain proposes bill liberalising abortion and introducing paid menstrual leave
Russian servicemen frisk Ukrainian servicemen as they are being evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry/AP)

Russia claims steel plant ‘surrender’ while Ukraine says ‘mission accomplished’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns

EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/05 | Watch again

Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Tearing up of NI Protocol is 'sabre-rattling' and risks trade war with EU
Britain's ability to sign trade deals will be damaged if it unilaterally dumps the Northern Ireland protocol according to Nick Thomas-Symonds

Truss damaging UK's reputation with NI Protocol 'threats', Labour MP warns
James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'running scared of backbenchers' over obesity
NHS sees bureaucratic 'explosion' as number of senior officials soars by 125%

NHS sees bureaucratic 'explosion' as number of managers soars by 125%
Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists

Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/05 | Watch again

Ripping up Northern Ireland protocol would be 'fraught with danger', says Andrew Marr

Ripping up Northern Ireland protocol would be 'fraught with danger', says Andrew Marr
Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city

Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police