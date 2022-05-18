Sheffield United star Billy Sharp needed stitches after headbutt by Forest pitch invader

A man has been arrested after Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was attacked during pitch celebrations. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Megan Hinton

A man has been arrested after Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was attacked during celebrations as Nottingham Forest fans spilled on to the pitch at the end of the play-off semi-final.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show a football fan dressed in yellow running towards the captain who was standing in the technical area at the City Ground.

The 36-year-old former Forest striker was knocked to the ground and needed stitches for his injuries. Police have now arrested a man on suspicion of assault.

Nottinghamshire Police's chief inspector Paul Hennessy said: "A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident. He remains in custody and will be questioned by officers.

"Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing. We have spoken to the player concerned and we are working with both clubs who are supporting us with our investigation."

Forest fan headbutts Sheffield United’s billy sharp pic.twitter.com/vQ98GP4YNu — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) May 17, 2022

The Blades captain was sidelined for the second leg because of injury and was stood on the touchline after Forest secured a dramatic 3-2 penalty shootout victory following a 3-3 aggregate draw, which precipitated a pitch invasion at the City Ground.

Forest have condemned the incident and said in a statement they will "will work with the authorities to locate the individual" and the offender will be subject to "a life ban" from the club.

The club statement read: "Nottingham Forest Football Club are appalled to learn that our former player, Billy Sharp, was assaulted leaving the pitch after tonight's match at the City Ground.

"The club will work with the authorities to locate the individual in order they are held to account for their actions, which will include a life ban from Nottingham Forest.

"The club would also like to apologise to Billy personally and to Sheffield United Football Club."

Billy Sharp needed stitches for his injuries. Picture: Alamy

Whilst club manager Paul Heckingbottom has called for the fan to be jailed.

He said: "Billy was minding his own business and he was assaulted, blind-sided. It was cowardly. Billy is shaken up and he needed stitches. We have the footage. We always see people talking about player safety but nothing is ever done about it."