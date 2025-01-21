Birds of a Feather star Pauline Quirke, 65, 'steps away' from acting after being diagnosed with dementia

Birds of a Feather stars Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Birds of a Feather star Pauline Quirke will be stepping away from public life after being diagnosed with dementia.

The actor, 65, will retire "all professional and commercial duties" after being diagnosed with the disease in 2021, her husband told fans on Monday.

Revealing his wife’s diagnosis for the first time Steve Sheen wrote: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline's decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of Dementia in 2021," he said.

"Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).

"Her talent, dedication, and vision have touched countless lives and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young peoples' progression and interest in the Arts and enhanced their self-confidence."

Quirke rose to fame for her iconic role as Sharon Theodopolopodous on the long-running sitcom Birds of a Feather, winning a British Comedy Award for her performances.

Elsewhere, she starred in Broadchurch, Emmerdale and The Sculptress.

In 2022, Quirke was awarded an MBE, recognising her dedication to charitable causes, contributions to the entertainment industry and work with young people.

"Her acting career has now come to a close, but PQA, with its network of approximately 250 academies and over 15,000 students across the UK, remains robust and will continue to operate as normal in accordance with Pauline's ideology," Sheen said.

"We kindly request privacy and understanding for Pauline and our family during this difficult period. For the time being, we will not be engaging in interviews or making further statements, since Pauline just wants to spend time with her family, children and grandchildren."