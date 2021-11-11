Shocking footage shows driver launch car into the air before ploughing into pedestrian

By Will Taylor

A young man who killed a pedestrian after launching his car into the air and losing control of it has been jailed.

Raihan Ahmed, 20, of Birmingham, lost control when the stolen Ford Focus he was driving left the ground as he did 53mph in a 20mph zone.

The dramatic footage was recorded on CCTV, which showed the vehicle's wheels coming off Great Barr Street's surface as he sped over a small bridge.

Out of control, Ahmed ploughed into a bus stop and hit Ghulam Nabi, 61, who was walking on the pavement.

Mr Nabi suffered serious injuries but, despite receiving help from people at the scene, he died.

Ahmed did not stop, instead abandoning the car and triggering a manhunt from West Midlands Police.

He was arrested just over 12 hours after the incident, which happened in August.

Ahmed pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving and driving offences at Birmingham Crown Court, and was given three years and eight months behind bars on Tuesday.

He was also banned from driving for four years and 10 months.

Temporary Detective Inspector Paul Hughes, from West Midland Police's serious collision investigation unit, said, "Mr Nabi was a totally innocent party in this matter and as a pedestrian he should have been afforded safety on the pavement.

"It is always a difficult decision to release footage from such tragic cases, however this is some of the worse driving I have seen in a long time.

"Ahmed was driving at such a speed on a public road and in a specifically restricted speed limit, that the loss of control on the bridge resulted in all four wheels leaving the road surface.

"By releasing this footage with the support of Mr Nabi’s family, I hope that it will make people think again about their driving and the responsibility they carry when driving a motor vehicle. A split second decision can mean the difference between life or death."