Man dies after falling from upper level of Birmingham Selfridges

The man fell from the upper level of Selfridges at the Bullring shopping centre. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A man has died after he fell from Selfridge's upper level in Birmingham.

Emergency services raced to the scene in the Bull Ring shopping centre but the unnamed man was pronounced dead.

The tragedy, which is not being treated as suspicious, happened on Monday evening.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "A man has sadly died after falling from the upper level of Selfridges just after 7pm on Monday.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner. Our sympathies are with his family and friends."

The store shut on Tuesday in the wake of the tragedy.

Selfridges said: "Following an incident instore last night, the emergency services attended and we have been assisting them with their enquiries.

"Selfridges Birmingham will remain closed today, reopening on Wednesday 12th January."