Bishop of Liverpool quits after sexual assault and harassment allegations

30 January 2025, 13:14 | Updated: 30 January 2025, 13:29

John Perumbalath has denied the sexual assault and harassment allegations made against him.
John Perumbalath has denied the sexual assault and harassment allegations made against him. Picture: Church of England

By Emma Soteriou

The Bishop of Liverpool has quit following allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Right Reverend Dr John Perumbalath said he had decided to retire without any admission of fault or liability, but to avoid the issue being "a distraction".

It comes after it was reported earlier this week that one woman had accused the bishop of kissing her without consent and groping her, and another woman accused him of sexual harassment.

Bishop Perumbalath said he had "consistently denied" the allegations and complied with any investigation from the National Safeguarding Team (NST).

Read more: Bishop of Liverpool denies sexual assault and harassment allegations

Read more: Trump demands apology from Washington bishop who warned he was sowing fear among LGBTQ people

Bishop Perumbalath said: "I do not wish this story to become a distraction for this incredible diocese and its people, whom it has been an honour and joy to serve.

"This is not a resignation occasioned by fault or by any admission of liability.

"Rather it has become clear that stepping back from my ministry and waiting for the completion of further reviews would mean a long period of uncertainty for the diocese and all those who serve it.

"I have taken this decision for my own well-being, my family and the best interests of the diocese.

"The exact date when my role will formally end is not yet determined. There are protocols to observe that I will now be attending to."

It comes at a tumultuous time for the Church of England over various safeguarding failures, which has already seen Justin Welby quit as Archbishop of Canterbury over the handling of a separate case.

He stepped down following a review which found Christian camp leader and prolific serial abuser John Smyth might have been brought to justice had he formally reported him to police five years before the barrister's death.

Meanwhile, calls have also been made in recent months for Mr Welby's temporary stand-in, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, to stand down after revelations emerged that a priest at the centre of a sexual abuse case was twice reappointed under him while he was serving as Bishop of Chelmsford.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

uk british national lottery euromillions ticket with picks

EuroMillions players urged to check tickets after lucky UK player wins £83m jackpot - but is yet to claim prize

WORLD SKATE SHISHKOY

Heartbreaking last words of world champion figure skaters to son before fatal plane crash revealed

Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom's family 'still not paid funds to foundation' after scathing report - but 'demanded his name be removed'

The search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River

‘No survivors’: All 64 passengers including top figure skaters believed dead after flight hits helicopter in Washington DC
John Prescott's funeral

Farewell to a Labour giant: past and present leaders come together for John Prescott's funeral

BBC has apologised following report into Russell Brand conduct

BBC apologises to staff as damning review into Russell Brand's conduct is released

Border Force to be given 'counter terrorism' powers

Border Force to be given 'counter-terrorism' powers in crackdown on small boats

The American Airlines flight collided with a military helicopter

Chilling air traffic control audio captures moment American Airlines flight collides with helicopter

Hamas militants escort Israeli hostages Arbel Yehud (C), Gadi Moses (R) and a Thai national (back) to hand them over to a Red Cross team in Khan Yunis

Eight hostages, including two Israelis and five Thai nationals, released by Hamas

Hamas militants escort Israeli hostage Agam Berger before releasing her to a Red Cross team in Jabalia

Israeli soldier Agam Berger freed by Hamas as more hostages and Thai captives set to be released

Campaigners against the Rosebank oil field, pictured outside the Commons, have welcomed today's decision.

North Sea oil and gas licences quashed as judge brands them 'unlawful'

Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov

World champion skaters and members of US team were on American Airlines plane that crashed into Potomac River

Royal Mail is to be allowed to ditch second class deliveries

Royal Mail set to ditch second class Saturday deliveries

Heathrow expansion will be completed in 10 years, says Rachel Reeves

Heathrow expansion can be achieved in 10 years, says Rachel Reeves

Hamaad Raza

Heartbreaking final message man received from wife minutes before doomed American Airlines plane plummeted into river

Live
Part of the wreckage is seen as rescue boats search the waters of the Potomac River.

LIVE: No survivors after plane with 64 onboard - including figure skaters - crashes with helicopter in Washington

Latest News

See more Latest News

The search and rescue operation is focused on the Potomac River

At least 30 bodies pulled from river after passenger jet and helicopter collide over Washington DC
Steven Sansom murdered a taxi driver when he was 19

Convicted murderer was out on licence when he killed and dismembered woman - as review under way
A Thames Water van

Water bills in England and Wales to rise over £120 per year on average from April

Thugs try to break into a Co-op amid a spate of shoplifting across Britain

Shoplifting gangs 'systematically' roving the country, as retail thefts hit record high and threats with weapons double
Three Israeli hostages are set to be released on Thursday

Hamas to release three Israelis and five Thai hostages on Thursday, as uneasy truce continues
Kim Leadbeater, who is spearheading the Bill

Terminally ill people 'may be able to end their lives without judge's approval' under assisted dying
The government's backing of plans to build a third runway have split Labour

Turbulence over Heathrow: Labour split as Khan and top donor slam third runway plan after Reeves gives her backing
The eco-activists allegedly sprayed orange paint on the ancient monument

Just Stop Oil activist accused of defacing Stonehenge asks judge not to hold trial during her exams
US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-LAW

Donald Trump announces plan to send 30,000 migrants to Guantanamo Bay

Coca Cola Q1 Earnings Rise Amid 5 Percent Growth In Global Sales

Coca-Cola and Appletiser cans recalled in the UK as tests find high levels of chemical linked to serious health problems

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz
Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News