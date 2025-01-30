Bishop of Liverpool quits after sexual assault and harassment allegations

By Emma Soteriou

The Bishop of Liverpool has quit following allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

The Right Reverend Dr John Perumbalath said he had decided to retire without any admission of fault or liability, but to avoid the issue being "a distraction".

It comes after it was reported earlier this week that one woman had accused the bishop of kissing her without consent and groping her, and another woman accused him of sexual harassment.

Bishop Perumbalath said he had "consistently denied" the allegations and complied with any investigation from the National Safeguarding Team (NST).

Bishop Perumbalath said: "I do not wish this story to become a distraction for this incredible diocese and its people, whom it has been an honour and joy to serve.

"This is not a resignation occasioned by fault or by any admission of liability.

"Rather it has become clear that stepping back from my ministry and waiting for the completion of further reviews would mean a long period of uncertainty for the diocese and all those who serve it.

"I have taken this decision for my own well-being, my family and the best interests of the diocese.

"The exact date when my role will formally end is not yet determined. There are protocols to observe that I will now be attending to."

It comes at a tumultuous time for the Church of England over various safeguarding failures, which has already seen Justin Welby quit as Archbishop of Canterbury over the handling of a separate case.

He stepped down following a review which found Christian camp leader and prolific serial abuser John Smyth might have been brought to justice had he formally reported him to police five years before the barrister's death.

Meanwhile, calls have also been made in recent months for Mr Welby's temporary stand-in, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell, to stand down after revelations emerged that a priest at the centre of a sexual abuse case was twice reappointed under him while he was serving as Bishop of Chelmsford.