Bizarre reason men are more likely to fracture their penis at Christmas, according to scientists

By Kieran Kelly

This is the bizarre reason men are more likely to fracture their penis at Christmas, according to a new scientific study.

According to hospital data, the agonising injury increases among males every year during the festive period.

A penile fracture occurs when the soft tissue inside the penis snaps, causing a 'cracking sound'.

It is more likely to occur at Christmas time as couples get more adventurous in the bedroom, according to researchers.

“Penile fractures seem to occur in periods when couples are enjoying moments of relaxation," Dr Nikos Pyrgidis, from the University of Munich, said.

“The intimacy and euphoria of these moments might lead to more frequent sex and maybe more wild sex."

“Fractures are classically caused by a forceful bending of the erect penis during aggressive sexual intercourse featuring unusual positions, for example ‘reverse cowgirl’

“They also seem to occur during sex in extramarital affairs and unusual locations.”

According to the doctor's research of 3,421 penile fracture cases in Germany between 2005 and 2021, 1.2 percent happened on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

This means there is a 43 per cent risk of the injury happening during the festive period than on an average day.

The average age of the injured in the study was 42.

Most men make a full recovering following surgery.