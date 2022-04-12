London funfair shut down after 'violent incidents and stabbing' as kids told 'stay home'

There was a large police presence at Blackheath Common. Picture: @juliazippos

By Sophie Barnett

Parents have been urged to "take their children home" amid reports of a "large-scale" disorder and stabbing at a funfair in south London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers from the Metropolitan Police have been sent to the funfair in Circus Field, Blackheath, to break up the incident and the event has been shut down.

Footage shared online showed large numbers of officers at the site, creating a human barrier and dispersing crowds.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Kicking off at Blackheath funfair #blackheath funfair closed."

Another wrote: "Took the kids to Blackheath fun fair and it’s been shut down. Spoke to some people there who witnessed someone having acid thrown on them and set alight. We witnessed police being attacked too. Must be a thousand youngsters there."

Kicking off at Blackheath funfair #blackheath funfair closed. pic.twitter.com/JNu35r9TlW — julia knight (@juliazippos) April 12, 2022

Police said officers were "dealing with reports of antisocial behaviour and a number of assaults at Greenwich Park".

The force said a stabbing has also been reported but no victim has been found.

Three people have been arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and related offences.

Officers said a section 60 has been authorised and will remain in place until 7am on Wednesday morning.

⚠️Following the disorder at #Blackheath funfair we are asking all parents to make sure their children are nowhere near the area, for their own safety. — Royal Borough of Greenwich (@Royal_Greenwich) April 12, 2022

The Royal Borough of Greenwich urged all parents to make sure their children are "nowhere near the area, for their own safety".

The funfair has been closed while police investigate.

More follows