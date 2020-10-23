Blackpool begs PM for support as Tier 3 restrictions leaves tourism decimated

By Fiona Jones

Over 1000 Blackpool businesses have called on the Prime Minister to save the coastal town's bustling tourism sector from damage caused by Tier 3 restrictions.

In an open letter to the Prime Minister, representatives of tourism businesses are calling for financial support after the restrictions announced a week ago have led to mass cancellation in the two of busiest weeks of the year.

Normally, between 15 and 20% of the town's annual income is taken within the October half-term fortnight.

Merlin Attractions runs entertainment at Blackpool Tower, the Sea Life Centre and Madame Tussauds; its chief Kate Shane told LBC that usually on a half-term Friday, the area would be "bustling."

Instead she pointed to the entirely empty promenade: "We're in Tier Three, there's complete confusion and chaos with our customers, and that's basically leading to everything that's almost closure for us.

"We have our attractions open, our Pleasure Beach is open, all of the BnBs and hotels, it should be bustling. This is Blackpool's busiest trading of the year. Because of the confusion, there's nobody here."

Ms Shane was given "eight hours notice" that Blackpool was in Tier Three like the rest of Lancashire and within a six hour window, over 1000 customers had cancelled, asked for refunds or asked if it was still safe to visit.

She reiterated that the attractions in Blackpool are Covid-safe and they have all invested a lot of time in training and PPE: "To do all of that and then to get to October half-term, and to have the rug pulled from underneath us, it's heartbreaking for us."

Ms Shane told LBC that the coastal resorts have "absolutely not" been supported by the Government: "Now this is the chance to actually do some levelling up.

"To take away what is the main industry in the resort, 25,000 people employed in tourism in Blackpool, take that away at the last point at which people an earn any money before winter sets in, it's catastrophic for us."

Ms Shane fears there will be a lack of consumer confidence going forward, being able to retain employees and retaining the loyalty of regular Blackpool customers.