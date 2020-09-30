Blind teenager 'left wandering unfamiliar tube station' after TfL staff refuse to guide him

30 September 2020, 15:04

Kelsey told LBC it was a "stressful and unnerving" experience
Kelsey told LBC it was a "stressful and unnerving" experience. Picture: Twitter

By Maddie Goodfellow

A blind teenager was forced to feel his way around an unfamiliar tube station and FaceTime a family member to guide him after TfL staff refused to help him to his train.

18-year-old Kelsey Trevett was forced to feel his way around Harrow on the Hill station in west London after TfL staff refused to help him to his next train due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Kelsey explained that he had to ended up having to video call his dad who then guided him around the station and onto his connecting train to Oxford.

He told LBC: "TfL say that they are offering assistance from a social distance.

"With this in mind, I requested at the start of my journey, at Northwood Underground station, for the staff member to phone ahead to Harrow on the Hill, to request that someone met me off my train at a safe social distance, to verbally guide me to the platform of my next train. "

Kelsey said he was left to &squot;"wander" Harrow on the Hill station
Kelsey said he was left to '"wander" Harrow on the Hill station. Picture: Google

Kelsey explained that TfL refused to provide said assistance, and told him to get a taxi from Northwood to Harrow, which they would pay for.

However, Kelsey said: "Waiting for, and then taking, a taxi through London during morning peak takes significantly more time, which I had not factored into my journey, so this was not possible."

He said the same problem occurred arrived at Harrow on the Hill.

"After I decided to get the tube, I asked the staff at Northwood to let Harrow on the Hill staff know I would need assistance when I arrive.

"But no one met me at Harrow, so I was forced to rely on other passengers, which is difficult at this time, as well as FaceTiming a family member, to navigate the station.

"This station was completely unfamiliar to me, and I have absolutely no sight, so this was an extremely stressful and unnerving experience.

"Additionally, I had no one to assist me boarding my next train, which meant no one phoned ahead to my destination station, Marylebone, so I was also left without assistance there.

"I'm heading back through London shortly — and I'm dreading it to be honest."

TfL has since apologised to Kelsey for what happened.

Brian Woodhead, London Underground’s director of customer service, apologised directly and said "clearly something went wrong here,"

He said: "We are very sorry Mr Trevett was not offered the assistance he required and are looking into what happened in this case.

"Clearly something went wrong here as Mr Trevett should have been verbally guided around the station as requested.

"We will be contacting Mr Trevett to apologise to him directly and will make sure assistance is offered to any of our customers that need it."

However, Kelsey told LBC that after he emailed TfL to let them know what had happened, they told him he will have to "leave more time" in case he has to get a taxi.

He explained: "A TfL staff member said they have spoken to the area manager, but advised me next time to leave more time for my journey in case a taxi is necessary, or in case staff members are busy and I need to wait for assistance.

"But I have already explained to them that this is not a solution, I would have still have needed help getting to the platform."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liverpool and surrounding areas could face significant new measures to tackle Covid-19

Merseyside could enter local Covid lockdown - what would that mean for the region?
Timothy Ray Brown

First person cured of HIV dies of cancer

Election 2020 Debate

What did we learn from the first US presidential debate?

Donald Trump and Joe Biden (Julio Cortez/Patrick Semansky/AP))

Donald Trump and Joe Biden trade insults in opening election debate
An Armenian serviceman fires a cannon towards Azerbaijan positions in the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia and Azerbaijan fight for fourth consecutive day over separatist region
Homeowners can apply for a grant to make their homes more energy efficient

Who is eligible for the Green Home improvement scheme and how can I apply?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance will speak later

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
Gavin Williamson will speak in the Commons later today

Coronavirus: What time is Gavin Williamson's House of Commons university update?
Several universities have locked down students

Coronavirus university rules explained: Are students shut in halls allowed to go home?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The caller told Shelagh Fogarty that the medics only listened once her male partner spoke up

Shelagh Fogarty speechless at caller's shocking hospital experience
'I wouldn't want the government going through my mail' - James O'Brien reveals why he changed his mind on state surveillance of emails

James O'Brien reveals why he changed his mind on state surveillance of emails
The NHS worker told LBC the App told him the nearest drive-through availability was the Isle of Wight.

'The Covid-19 app said my nearest drive-through testing availability was on the Isle of Wight'
'Your wife loves you, not the job you had' - James O'Brien comforts emotional caller who lost catering job

'Your wife loves you, not the job you had' - James comforts emotional caller who lost job
Caller tells LBC she had dream job offer withdrawn due to coronavirus

Caller tells LBC she had dream job offer withdrawn due to coronavirus
Krishnan Guru-Murthy sets out to James O'Brien the details of his investigation into the Trump campaign.

Trump suppressing black votes: Krishnan Guru-Murthy explains to James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London