Bloody Sunday: Families hold remembrance walk for those killed on 50th anniversary

30 January 2022, 12:12 | Updated: 30 January 2022, 12:16

People during a remembrance walk in Derry to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
People during a remembrance walk in Derry to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The 13 people killed by British soldiers in Northern Ireland exactly 50 years ago today are being remembered in Londonderry.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thirteen civil rights protesters were shot dead by British soldiers on January 30 1972 in the city and no-one has been convicted.

Another man shot by paratroopers on the day died four months later.

While many consider him the 14th victim of Bloody Sunday, his death was formally attributed to an inoperable brain tumour.

The Saville Report in 2010 concluded none of the victims had posed any threat to the soldiers - and their shooting was without justification.

No one has been convicted for their deaths, with Professor Niall O Dochataigh of the University of Galway saying it's increasingly unlikely anyone ever will.

On Sunday, a series of events took place across Londonderry to remember the lives of those lost, with Derry still rocked by the tragedy 50 years on.

One of the events, a remembrance walk, was held by relatives of those killed and injured.

Relatives of the victims hold flowers as they participate in a Walk of Remembrance to Memorial Garden to mark the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday on January 30, 2022 in Londonderry.
Relatives of the victims hold flowers as they participate in a Walk of Remembrance to Memorial Garden to mark the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday on January 30, 2022 in Londonderry. Picture: Getty

The crowd gathered at Creggan Shops before making their way to the Bloody Sunday Monument in Rossville Street for the annual memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony at 11am.

Later, the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins will deliver a recorded message to the Bloody Sunday families.

The president's message will be shown publicly during the commemorative event Beyond the Silence, which will take place before a limited audience in Millennium Forum Theatre.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin lays a wreath at Memorial Garden during a Walk of Remembrance to mark the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin lays a wreath at Memorial Garden during a Walk of Remembrance to mark the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Picture: Getty

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said: "Today we remember the 14 innocent people who were killed in Derry 50 years ago on Bloody Sunday.

"The events of that day cast a long shadow over the city and the country that many are still dealing with today.

Victims' families and supporters attend a wreath laying ceremony at Memorial Garden during a Walk of Remembrance.
Victims' families and supporters attend a wreath laying ceremony at Memorial Garden during a Walk of Remembrance. Picture: Getty

"We salute the courage and perseverance of the victims and their families who have campaigned tirelessly for justice and who continue to do so today.

"Their tenacity serves as an example to other Troubles-related victims to never give up the fight for justice.

"We pledge to honour the memory of those who died on Bloody Sunday by standing with all victims of the Troubles and continuing to work for permanent peace on our shared island."

Jeremy Corbyn said it is an "outrage" that no-one has been convicted for the Bloody Sunday murders, and condemned the British Government for its controversial plans to ban prosecutions for Troubles killings.

The former Labour Party leader said there are many people, including some in Westminster, who want to put justice beyond the reach of the Northern Ireland population.

He made the comments as he delivered the 2022 Bloody Sunday Memorial Lecture at Derry's Guildhall on Saturday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lord Blunkett told Tom Swarbrick Boris Johnson is a "security risk".

Boris Johnson is a 'security risk', former home secretary tells LBC

Allegations have emerged against Manchester United star Mason Greenwood.

Manchester United issue statement after Mason Greenwood accused of attacking girlfriend

Anti-vaccine protesters have stormed Ottowa.

Trudeau forced into hiding as 50,000 anti-vax 'Freedom Convoy' truckers storm capital

North Korea has launched what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since US President Joe Biden took office.

US condemns North Korea after it launches largest missile test since 2017

The UK is expected to make a major military offer to NATO

UK to send warships and jets to NATO in 'major military offer' as Russian tensions rise

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have confirmed the planned National Insurance hike will go ahead in April

Johnson and Sunak confirm National Insurance hike but insist they are 'tax-cutting Tories'

Fourteen-year-old Kameron Parchment has been missing since Tuesday evening

Mother 'worried sick' about son, 14, missing from north London

Rishi Sunak has reportedly began planning his leadership campaign to replace Boris Johnson

Sunak 'brands partygate unsurvivable for PM and plans his leadership campaign'

Storm Malik has caused chaos across the northern parts of the UK.

Second storm hurtles towards UK hours after two killed by falling trees in Storm Malik

Weather

Homayon Ahmadi, 33, pleaded guilty to raping a woman in Croydon.

'Predatory' private cab driver raped passenger and sexually assaulted two women in London

A man and a teenager died in Doncaster town centre, with police launching a murder probe.

Doncaster: Two dead and one injured as teen arrested over triple knife attack

Joni Mitchell (left) has joined Neil Young (right) in demanding Spotify remove her music amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the streaming service's promotion of Joe Rogan 's anti-vaccine views in his podcast.

Joni Mitchell joins Neil Young in demanding Spotify remove her music over anti-vax content

Energy bills could go up to £1,900 from April.

Cost of living crisis: Soaring energy bills to 'rise to £1,900 from April'

Martina Madarova, 41, admitted killing Alijah Thomas at the family home in Ealing.

'Mummy, you're killing me': Tragic final words of girl, 5, strangled to death

Boris Johnson and Vladimir Putin will speak over the phone this weekend.

Boris to call Putin and visit Eastern Europe to 'ramp up deterrence' amid Ukraine crisis

New Highway Code changes have come into force.

Highway Code overhaul arrives to cause 'confusion, conflict and danger on roads'

Traffic & Travel

Latest News

See more Latest News

Waves crash against a boat in Elsinore, Denmark

Storm Malik hits northern Europe

Sergey Lavrov

Russia: Nato wants to ‘drag’ Ukraine into alliance

A man walks past an area prepared for mass testing in Beijing

Beijing seals off more residential areas as Covid cases increase
Israel Emirates

Israeli president makes first visit to UAE amid regional tensions
An aircraft damaged by a rocket attack on Baghdad airport

Kuwait suspends Iraq flights after Baghdad airport attack

Thailand Oil Spill

Favourable weather and clean-up keep oil slick away from Thai resort island
A voter at a polling station in Portugal

Portugal votes for new government with £37bn of EU funds on table
Emmanuel Macron

France’s Macron calls on Iran to release jailed researcher

Protesters participating in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates gather near Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday.

Thousands in Ottawa join protests against Canada’s Covid vaccine mandates
Poor winter weather

Winter storm lashes US east coast with deep snow and high winds

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lord Saville: Bloody Sunday amnesty could 'draw a line' under atrocities

Bloody Sunday amnesty could 'draw a line' under atrocities, Lord Saville suggests
Andrew Bridgen: Britain needs a PM 'who makes better decisions'

Andrew Bridgen: Britain needs a PM 'who makes better decisions'
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 30/01 | Watch again

'I'd do it again': Woman subjected to 'dehumanising' strip-search stands by activism

'I'd do it again': Woman subjected to 'dehumanising' strip-search stands by activism
'I hope Sue Gray's listening': David Lammy gives advice to partygate investigator amid delay

'I hope Sue Gray is listening': David Lammy gives advice to partygate investigator amid delay
PM treated 'differently' by Met over partygate inquiry, says barrister Jolyon Maugham

PM treated 'differently' by Met over partygate inquiry, says barrister Jolyon Maugham
'Media hysteria' around Highway Code whipping up 'hate' towards cyclists

'Media hysteria' around Highway Code 'stirring hate' towards cyclists, caller claims
PM had nothing to do with Afghan dog evacuation, Pen Farthing declares

PM had nothing to do with Afghan dog evacuation, Pen Farthing declares
Ed Davey: Redacted partygate report will be 'Whitehall whitewash'

Ed Davey: Redacted partygate report will be 'Whitehall whitewash'
Tory MP: Sue Gray report '100%' should be published in full, despite Met pleas

Tory MP: Sue Gray's partygate report '100%' should be published in full, despite Met pleas

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police