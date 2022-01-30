Bloody Sunday: Families hold remembrance walk for those killed on 50th anniversary

People during a remembrance walk in Derry to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The 13 people killed by British soldiers in Northern Ireland exactly 50 years ago today are being remembered in Londonderry.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thirteen civil rights protesters were shot dead by British soldiers on January 30 1972 in the city and no-one has been convicted.

Another man shot by paratroopers on the day died four months later.

While many consider him the 14th victim of Bloody Sunday, his death was formally attributed to an inoperable brain tumour.

The Saville Report in 2010 concluded none of the victims had posed any threat to the soldiers - and their shooting was without justification.

No one has been convicted for their deaths, with Professor Niall O Dochataigh of the University of Galway saying it's increasingly unlikely anyone ever will.

On Sunday, a series of events took place across Londonderry to remember the lives of those lost, with Derry still rocked by the tragedy 50 years on.

One of the events, a remembrance walk, was held by relatives of those killed and injured.

Relatives of the victims hold flowers as they participate in a Walk of Remembrance to Memorial Garden to mark the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday on January 30, 2022 in Londonderry. Picture: Getty

The crowd gathered at Creggan Shops before making their way to the Bloody Sunday Monument in Rossville Street for the annual memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony at 11am.

Later, the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins will deliver a recorded message to the Bloody Sunday families.

The president's message will be shown publicly during the commemorative event Beyond the Silence, which will take place before a limited audience in Millennium Forum Theatre.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin lays a wreath at Memorial Garden during a Walk of Remembrance to mark the 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Picture: Getty

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said: "Today we remember the 14 innocent people who were killed in Derry 50 years ago on Bloody Sunday.

"The events of that day cast a long shadow over the city and the country that many are still dealing with today.

Victims' families and supporters attend a wreath laying ceremony at Memorial Garden during a Walk of Remembrance. Picture: Getty

"We salute the courage and perseverance of the victims and their families who have campaigned tirelessly for justice and who continue to do so today.

"Their tenacity serves as an example to other Troubles-related victims to never give up the fight for justice.

"We pledge to honour the memory of those who died on Bloody Sunday by standing with all victims of the Troubles and continuing to work for permanent peace on our shared island."

Jeremy Corbyn said it is an "outrage" that no-one has been convicted for the Bloody Sunday murders, and condemned the British Government for its controversial plans to ban prosecutions for Troubles killings.

The former Labour Party leader said there are many people, including some in Westminster, who want to put justice beyond the reach of the Northern Ireland population.

He made the comments as he delivered the 2022 Bloody Sunday Memorial Lecture at Derry's Guildhall on Saturday.