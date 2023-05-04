Bobby Davro's fiancée Vicky Wright dies aged 63 after pancreatic cancer battle

Tributes have been paid after the death of Bobby Davro's fiancée Vicky Wright. (Pictured L with daughter Kelly and r with Bobby in 2012). Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Bobby Davro’s fiancée Vicky Wright has died after a short battle with cancer.

Vicky, 63, lost her fight for life after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year. It is the same cancer her father, England defender Billy Wright, died from.

Vicky’s daughter Kelly posted a message on Twitter, announcing the sad news: “Hello everyone... Some incredibly devastating news to share.

“My wonderful mum Vicky has sadly passed away this morning, I wanted to use this platform to let you all know, as I know how much she valued all your love and support in so many ways.”

Bobby only revealed his fiancé's cancer diagnosis in an interview last week.

Bobby said he was trying to “smile through the absolute agony” of his long-term partner’s “devastating” illness but admitted things haven't been easy.

He told the Daily Star : “To see someone as beautiful as her with this ­illness is horrific. It's so sad. It's extremely, ­extremely, ­extremely painful...

“My best advice for someone in a similar position is that laughter is the best medicine.”

Tributes to Vicky have been pouring in.

So very sad to hear this. Vicky was a lovely woman and a talented performer. Thoughts with you and family and friends. — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) May 3, 2023

Newsreader Nick Owen tweeted: “Oh no. Shattering news. I had known Vicky for more than 40 years and loved her company.

“Her dad Billy gave me my first job in television. I feel terribly sad tonight. Thoughts with all the family x.”

Radio broadcaster Russell Kane shared his condolence message: “RIP Vicky Wright. Funny, charming, glamorous, down to earth. My deepest condolences to her fiancee @BobbyDavro1 and to her family. F*** cancer.”

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour wrote: “So sorry for your loss. Sending [heart emoji] to you and your family.”

Vicky's father Billy Wright, who spent his entire footballing career with Wolverhampton Wanderers, died from the same form of cancer in 1994.