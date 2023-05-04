Bobby Davro's fiancée Vicky Wright dies aged 63 after pancreatic cancer battle

4 May 2023, 09:11

Tributes have been paid after the death of Bobby Davro's fiancée Vicky Wright. (Pictured L with daughter Kelly and r with Bobby in 2012)
Tributes have been paid after the death of Bobby Davro's fiancée Vicky Wright. (Pictured L with daughter Kelly and r with Bobby in 2012). Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Bobby Davro’s fiancée Vicky Wright has died after a short battle with cancer.

Vicky, 63, lost her fight for life after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year. It is the same cancer her father, England defender Billy Wright, died from.

Vicky’s daughter Kelly posted a message on Twitter, announcing the sad news: “Hello everyone... Some incredibly devastating news to share.

“My wonderful mum Vicky has sadly passed away this morning, I wanted to use this platform to let you all know, as I know how much she valued all your love and support in so many ways.”

Bobby only revealed his fiancé's cancer diagnosis in an interview last week. 

Bobby said he was trying to “smile through the absolute agony” of his long-term partner’s “devastating” illness but admitted things haven't been easy.

He told the Daily Star : “To see someone as beautiful as her with this ­illness is horrific. It's so sad. It's extremely, ­extremely, ­extremely painful...

“My best advice for someone in a similar position is that laughter is the best medicine.”

Tributes to Vicky have been pouring in.

Les Dennis said: “So very sad to hear this. Vicky was a lovely woman and a talented performer. Thoughts with you and family and friends.”

Newsreader Nick Owen tweeted: “Oh no. Shattering news. I had known Vicky for more than 40 years and loved her company. 

“Her dad Billy gave me my first job in television. I feel terribly sad tonight. Thoughts with all the family x.”

Radio broadcaster Russell Kane shared his condolence message: “RIP Vicky Wright. Funny, charming, glamorous, down to earth. My deepest condolences to her fiancee @BobbyDavro1 and to her family. F*** cancer.”

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour wrote: “So sorry for your loss. Sending [heart emoji] to you and your family.”

Vicky's father Billy Wright, who spent his entire footballing career with Wolverhampton Wanderers, died from the same form of cancer in 1994.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Suma Begum, 24, was last seen on April 30

Man charged with murder of Tower Hamlets woman not seen since April 30

The Red Arrows performing at previous royal events with red, white and blue smoke coming from them

King's Coronation flypast date, times and route: Exactly where you can see the Red Arrows

Finland Nordics Ukraine War

Zelensky visits The Hague after denying Kremlin drone attack claims

Exclusive
There's calls for the SNP's flagship free bus travel scheme to be scrapped

Calls for SNP's flagship free bus scheme to be scrapped amid 'off the scale' rise in 'lawless behaviour'

'Dogs at polling stations' is now trending on Twitter

Paw-lling day! Internet flooded with pictures of cute dogs ahead of England's local elections

Israel Palestinians

Palestinians wanted over murder of British-Israeli family killed in raid

Russian bombs hit civilian targets in Ukraine after the suspected drone strike on the Kremlin (inset)

Putin’s revenge: At least 21 dead in Ukraine air strikes after drone 'attempt on Russian leader's life'

Serbia School Shooting

Serbs urged to lock up guns after eight killed in school shooting

The Queen's godson has not been invited to Charles' coronation

'We haven't received anything': Queen's godson Lord Carnarvon reveals he has not been invited to the coronation

Smoke billows during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus

Palestinian gunmen who shot dead British mum and two daughters in West Bank attack killed by Israeli special forces

Star Wars-Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher to receive Hollywood star in May the Fourth tribute

Jordan Neely (inset pictured in 2009) died after being restrained on a New York subway

US marine could face charges after 'hungry and thirsty' New York subway passenger killed in chokehold

Which? considered the shopping at a number of major supermarkets, including Aldi, Tesco and Asda

Cheapest UK supermarket named including Aldi, Lidl, Tesco and more - and it costs £17 less than major rival

Subway Restraint Death

New York subway passenger died after ex-Marine put him in chokehold

UAL has cut the word "woman" from its maternity leave and menopause policies

University accused of 'woke gobbledegook' as it cuts the word 'woman' from maternity leave and menopause policies

Exclusive
Tool thefts are a 'huge problem' for police in the UK.

'You can't work for a week': Over 100 tool thefts a day, as police say it's a 'huge problem' in the industry

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX Atlanta Shooting

Police arrest suspect in Atlanta medical practice shooting

Donald Trump visit to UK

Trump calls rape claim ‘ridiculous’ in video deposition

Scientists have hailed a 'hugely significant' new drug

End of Alzheimer's? Scientists hail new dementia drug that slows disease by a third

Madeleine McCann's sister has spoken publicly about her for the first time

'Never give up': Madeleine McCann's sister speaks publicly for the first time since her disappearance 16 years ago
Dmitry Medvedev said Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be 'physically eliminated'

'Zelenskyy must be assassinated': Putin ally’s threat as blasts heard in Kyiv after 'attempt on Russian leader's life'
The gunman killed one and left four wounded

Gunman opens fire in Atlanta medical facility, killing one woman and leaving four others 'fighting for their lives'
Atlanta Shooting

Woman killed and four wounded in shooting at Atlanta medical facility

Divimara Lamar Nava

Wife of Texas man suspected of killing five neighbours arrested – police

Serbia School Shooting

Boy who opened fire at Serbian school ‘had list of pupils to target’

Donald Trump

Trump lawyers say they won’t call witnesses at rape trial

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William in military uniform which his medals

Prince William military service: Prince of Wales career and medals

Prince Harry wearing his medals in civilian clothing

Prince Harry military service and career: What medals does he have?

King Charles wearing a grey suit and red tie alongside a picture of Windsor Castle and Olly Murs performing

Coronation Concert: Time, date and host revealed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller tells Nick Ferrari of scam leaving her feeling 'vulnerable'.

'I felt cheated': Despondent caller tells of experience with scammers

Gina Davidson reflects on 16 years of SNP government

Humza Yousaf could lead the SNP to the opposition benches after party's 16 year dominance

Andrew asked what the politics of the king are

What are the politics of King Charles - do we have a liberal monarchy, asks Andrew Marr

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of failing to show support for climate activists

James O'Brien mocks Rishi Sunak being corrected during PMQ's

James O’Brien amused by Rishi Sunak's response to Labour's Stephen Timms correction at PMQs
Nick Ferrari questions Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves on ULEZ.

'You must have a view!': Shadow Chancellor refuses to provide answer on support for ULEZ

Nick Ferrari presses the RCN's Pat Cullen.

'That's two massive own goals': Nick Ferrari presses RCN chief on strikes u-turn

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares
Tom Swarbrick criticises Keir Starmer's U-turn on free university tuition

'It's Johnsonian levels of cakeism': Tom Swarbrick calls out Keir Starmer's U-turn on free tuition
Shelagh on Joanna Cherry

Shelagh Fogarty reprimands the ‘immature’ cancelling of an SNP MP over her gender views

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit