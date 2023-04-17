Bodies found in hunt for two canoeists who capsized in River Great Ouse

Police said two bodies had been recovered (file image). Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Two bodies have been found in a hunt for canoeists who got into difficulty in a river and capsized.

Emergency services rushed to the Weir embankment in Kempston, Bedfordshire yesterday after reports of canoeists getting into difficulty.

Police said they received reports of two capsized canoes and possibly a woman in difficulty.

A Bedfordshire police spokesman said: ''Members of the public may have seen an emergency services presence at the Weir embankment in Water Lane, Kempston this morning, following reports received at around 10.50am of two capsized canoes and a possible female in difficulties.

“Officers, working with Beds Fire and Rescue teams and the EEAST Ambulance Service, have searched the river and sadly, two deceased persons have been discovered.

“The two bodies have been recovered and the Bedfordshire Coroner made aware.

“At this time, no formal identification has been made. Our officers continue to work towards establishing this.

“A police presence will remain in the area as our investigations continue.

"We'd like to ask members of the public to avoid attending the Weir embankment / Water Lane area if you can while we carry out further enquiries.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by these tragic circumstances.”