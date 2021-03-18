Bodies found in search for missing woman and two-year-old daughter

Police Scotland has found two bodies in the search for missing woman Bennylyn Burke and her daughter. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

Police Scotland have found two bodies hidden at a home in Dundee in the search for missing woman Bennylyn Burke, 25, and her two-year-old daughter Jellica.

The constabulary said the bodies were found at a house on Troon Avenue in the eastern Scottish coastal city.

Ms Burke's relatives have been informed of the update, however the remains have not yet been formally identified.

Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie said: "This is a significant development in what has been a particularly challenging inquiry for everyone involved.

"Bennylyn's family have been informed of this development and we will continue to support them at this difficult time as our investigation continues."

Police activity at a property on Troon Avenue, Dundee, on 9 March this year. Picture: PA

The 25-year-old mother was reported missing, along with two children, from their home in South Gloucestershire on 1 March, after last being seen on 17 February.

A second child has since been found and is being supported, according to the police.

Andrew Innes, 50, from Dundee, appeared at the city's sheriff court on 8 March accused of murder in connection with the two deaths.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.