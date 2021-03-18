Bodies found in search for missing woman and two-year-old daughter

18 March 2021, 23:01

Police Scotland has found two bodies in the search for missing woman Bennylyn Burke and her daughter
Police Scotland has found two bodies in the search for missing woman Bennylyn Burke and her daughter. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Police Scotland have found two bodies hidden at a home in Dundee in the search for missing woman Bennylyn Burke, 25, and her two-year-old daughter Jellica.

The constabulary said the bodies were found at a house on Troon Avenue in the eastern Scottish coastal city.

Ms Burke's relatives have been informed of the update, however the remains have not yet been formally identified.

Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie said: "This is a significant development in what has been a particularly challenging inquiry for everyone involved.

"Bennylyn's family have been informed of this development and we will continue to support them at this difficult time as our investigation continues."

Police activity at a property on Troon Avenue, Dundee, on 9 March this year
Police activity at a property on Troon Avenue, Dundee, on 9 March this year. Picture: PA

The 25-year-old mother was reported missing, along with two children, from their home in South Gloucestershire on 1 March, after last being seen on 17 February.

A second child has since been found and is being supported, according to the police.

Andrew Innes, 50, from Dundee, appeared at the city's sheriff court on 8 March accused of murder in connection with the two deaths.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A child has died following an accident involving a Peloton treadmill

Child killed in 'tragic' Peloton treadmill accident

A host of European countries will resume using the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

EU countries to resume use of Oxford jab after regulator says it's safe
William Algar was discovered by police on January 3 2020

Trumpet player 'hacked to death after dispute with a drug dealer'
The Home Office removed the citizenship of the trio in 2019 and 2020

Three British-Bangladeshis 'who went to join Isis' win appeal against citizenship removal
Dr June Raine speaking at the Downing Street press briefing

MHRA: 'Seek medical attention if headache lasts more than four days after getting AZ jab'
'No change' to England's lockdown roadmap despite fewer vaccines, PM says

Drop in vaccine supply will make 'no change' to lockdown roadmap, PM says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Covid jabs could be administered at places of work and worship, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has told LBC.

Sadiq Khan: Under 50s jabs could be administered in workplaces
Callers explained the impact of the return to schools for pupils.

Callers tell LBC the impact on children of returning to school after lockdown
Speak to Sadiq

Speak to Sadiq - Watch Live 10am Friday

Rule Britannia?

'Prosecuting somebody for being proud to be British? It's all bonkers!'
Holiday 2021: Nick Ferrari questioned a Government Minister

Holidays 2021: Will Brits be able to go on foreign trips? LBC asks a Government Minister
Reform UK leader Richard Tice told Iain Dale he was considering standing in the Hartlepool by-election

Richard Tice 'actively considering' standing in Hartlepool by-election

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London