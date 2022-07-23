Breaking News

Body found in search for 21-year-old who went missing at Clacton Pier

23 July 2022, 11:26 | Updated: 23 July 2022, 12:34

The swimmers went missing near Clacton Pier
The swimmers went missing near Clacton Pier. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A man's body has been found after a 21-year-old went missing near Clacton Pier in Essex during the hottest ever day.

Emergency services who were searching for the missing man found the body on Saturday morning.

They have not formally identified the remains but police are "liaising with international partners to contact the family of the 21-year-old".

He went missing as temperatures soared over 40C for the first ever time in the UK on Tuesday, when five other people were pulled out of the water near the pier and taken to hospital.

A search and rescue effort got under way as this six people got into difficulty off the coast.

The communications manager for the pier, Nigel Brown, said on Tuesday that currents had “dragged” the group to towards the structure.

Workers threw lifebelts into the sea to help some of them.

"Eight of them were in the water but my understanding is four or five got into difficulty,” Mr Brown said.

"My understanding is one person was missing.

"The group that were in the water were very worried about one person they couldn't see and were saying, 'There's one missing'.”

He believed they may have been in their early 20s.

