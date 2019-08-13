Body Found In Search For Missing British Girl in Malaysia

13 August 2019, 09:43 | Updated: 13 August 2019, 10:10

Meabh Quoirin, center left, the mother of a missing British girl Nora Anne Quoirin, speaks to police officers as father Sebastien Quoirin, center right, stands beside her, in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia
Meabh Quoirin, center left, the mother of a missing British girl Nora Anne Quoirin, speaks to police officers as father Sebastien Quoirin, center right, stands beside her, in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. Picture: PA

A body has been found in the search for missing British teenager the police chief leading the search has said.

The 15-year old girl, who has learning difficulties, disappeared from her hotel bedroom at a nature resort in Malaysia on Sunday 4th August.

Around 350 people have been involved in the search in the nearby rainforest since she disappeared.

The teenager, Nora Quoirin, is from an Irish-French family who have lived in London for 20 years.

Earlier this week her mother Meabh Quoirin said: ‘She has been vulnerable since the day she was born."

Her family also said she is "not independent and does not go anywhere alone".

Yesterday a £10,000 reward was offered to help find the teenager after her family raised more than £100,000.

The Lucie Blackman's Trust said it seems likely that the body found is Nora Quoirin's and that investigations are underway to confirm identity and cause of death.

The charity supports families with a loved one missing, murdered or in crisis abroad.

During the search in the jungle, loudhailer recordings of Nora's mother calling her daughter's name were used in an attempt to draw the teenager to her mother's voice.

Nora, her parents, and her younger brother and sister arrived on Saturday 3rd August at the resort near Seremban, about 40 miles south of Kuala Lumpur, for a two-week stay.

Her father raised the alarm the following morning when she was found to be missing from her bedroom with the window open.

More to follow.

