Body found in search for missing woman who disappeared just days before Christmas

A body has been found during the search for missing Laura Wilkie. Picture: Police Scotland

By Jenny Medlicott

Police have found a body during the search for a woman who went missing before Christmas.

Laura Wilkie, 43, was last seen on Monday 18 December sitting on a bench near Ayr’s Millenium Bridge at around 8:30pm.

Air, dive and marine units joined the search effort for Ms Wilkie.

Investigators said they were “extremely concerned” following her disappearance.

Police Scotland confirmed on Thursday that they had found the body of a woman in the Rozelle Park area of the South Ayrshire town.

A body has been found during the search for Ms Wilkie. Picture: Police Scotland

The body has not yet been identified but the family of Ms Wilkie has been informed.

A force spokesperson said: "She has yet to be formally identified but the family of Laura Wilkie, 43, who had been reported missing on Tuesday 19 December has been made aware.

"The death is being treated as unexplained."