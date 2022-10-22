Body of man, 30s, found dead in skip next to hospital A&E

Doncaster Royal Infirmary. Picture: Doncaster Royal Infirmary

By Fran Way

The body of a man in his 30s was found in a skip next to an A&E department.

South Yorkshire Police made the grim discovery at around 8.30am on Friday.

Emergency services were initially called to the scene and cordon was put around the entrance of Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

At the time, the hospital told patients that one entrance would be closed for a ‘few hours’ while the ‘incident’ is dealt with and that there was ‘no risk’ to anybody in the area.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary. Picture: Alamy

Police later confirmed that the man had been pronounced dead.

A source at the hospital told a local paper that the man’s body was found inside the waste disposal skip.

A spokesperson from the force said that there was no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and that a report was being prepared for the coroner.